A video has shown the shocking moment plenty of bees swarmed a fabric shop in Lagos and completely occupied it

The shop is said to belong to a lady who would have obviously left the shop the moment the unwelcomed visitors came calling

People could be heard in the video shouting in total confusion even as social media users advised the shop owner on what to do

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media users are advising a Lagos trader on what to do after a swarm of bees forcefully took over her fabric shop and occupied it.

The bees could be seen in their thousands hanging in one corner of the shop, flying around the fabrics as if they had seen nectar.

The video shows the bees perching in their numbers inside the shop. Photo credit: @instablog9ja and Darren_Sutherland/Getty Images

Source: UGC

It was not known if the unwelcomed visitors have vacated the shop at the time of filing this report, but social media users are advising the lady on how to disperse them.

The video was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Instagram users who have been shocked by the video of the bees have taken to the comment section to share their views. See some of their comments below:

@luxurygiftandpillow said:

"Pour anointing oil, though it might be there season sha."

@biig_fish_147 commented:

"Envious people de at work."

@chidoxflash said:

"Looking for African magic? This is one."

@arkinswally commented:

"Try locate the Queen and locate the rest elsewhere."

@judithehireme reacted:

"Either this woman has done somebody or somebody is trying to do her. God have mercy."

@koredemanuel said:

"Your rivals don reason your mata."

@ksa_equity_autos_ commented:

"This one no be ordinary."

Lagos lady laments after someone used fake Naira notes to buy wine from her

In a related story, Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng, reported that a lady cried out loud in a video after someone came to her shop and used counterfeit Naira notes to buy expensive drinks worth N200k.

The video showed the lady as she was surrounded by sympathisers in her shop.

She also displayed the fake Naira notes for people to see. But according to her, the ugly act seemed to have been carried out with voodoo.

Source: YEN.com.gh