As the cost of living continues to rise in the UK, a kind boss has taken positive steps to ensure his staff do not feel it much

He handed Ghc7,500 to each of the 58 staff under his employment to help them ease the burden of the rising cost of living

The man, identified as David Anderson has been hailed for his unusual generosity as people say his kind of bosses are rare

To ameliorate the crushing effects of the current rising cost of living in the UK on his staff, a kind boss has offered his employees £750 (GHC7,500) each.

It's free cash according to the boss called David Anderson. It's his own way of looking out for those under his employ amid rising energy costs.

The boss gave his staff a generous offer of N409K each. Photo credit: Rosemary Calvert and @ladbible

Timber merchant looks for junior staff amid rising cost of living

Anderson, 52, who is the manager at Joseph Parr, a building merchant also handed similar packages to young apprentices who still live at home with their parents.

Speaking on why he carried out the kind act, Anderson said:

"When you talk to individual members of staff, there's fear of fuel going up - they were putting £60 in their tank, and it's now £80."

The man's act of kindness was shared on Instagram by @ladbible.

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users have some words for the kind Anderson. Here are a few comments on the post:

@liam_high_ said:

"This a rough one if it’s April fools."

@scotty_edwardo1 reacted:

"That's not a boss, that's a leader. Top man."

@m4rcoco commented:

"Can it be? Someone that actually cares about their staff? Impossible."

@foldy619 said:

"Wow if only other bosses thought to share their profits with the people that actually make them rich! Top man."

