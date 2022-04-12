A young boy with Ghanaian roots named Sydney Wiredu has become a sensation on social media after getting admitted to 6 top U.S universities

According to Sydney, he spent late hours and sleepless nights applying for the schools and his efforts have paid off

Many have been celebrating the gentleman on his brilliant success & YEN.com.gh compiled some of their powerful comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sydney Wiredu, a brilliant gentleman who resides in the United States is being hailed on social media by people all over the world for an amazing achievement he chalked.

In a post on his LinkedIn handle, the young man whose name confirms that he has Ghanaian roots indicated that he had been admitted to Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, UPenn, Brown, and Cornell.

According to him, the process of getting to all the schools was incredibly long and strenuous which took him several late-night hours but he is glad the result has turned out to be positive.

Sydney Wiredu the Ghanaian-US boy admitted into Harvard & 6 other schools Photo credit: Sydney Wiredu via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"Happy to announce that I have been accepted to Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, UPenn, Brown, and Cornell. It has been an incredibly long and strenuous application process. The long hours and late nights are paying off, and I’d like to thank all my family, friends, and mentors for pushing me towards my goals," posted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

How Sydney was celebrated by social media users

Below were some comments from top professionals around the globe.

Kevin F. said:

Sydney; congratulations, man, we're all so happy for you! By going off the photo, are you choosing to attend Harvard out of the seven colleges? Or are you still deciding?

Marc A. Stanley posted:

Congratulations! I want to know what the heck is up with Dartmouth... Sounds like they don't appreciate excellence when they see it. Continue to live in fulfill your dreams and don't forget to help those who have helped you get there, and those who need your help to achieve the same thing! All my blessings!

Richard Chang indicated:

Sydney, this is an incredible accomplishment. What are you planning for your degree major? How old are you?

Francisca Lamini Gets Admission Into Harvard Medical School

Meanwhile, Keta 2021 NSMQ female Fransisca Lamini has been given a fully-funded scholarship to study at Harvard Medical School after passing her WASSCE with flying colours.

This great news was revealed by the American Chamber Of Commerce In Ghana on its official Facebook page.

Apparently, all the necessary documents have been acquired for the national heroine before she leaves the shores of Ghana to pursue her medical career hence the message reads;

Source: YEN.com.gh