Debrah Bekoe Isaac, a benevolent Ghanaian young man who runs As I Grow, led his NGO to make donations to deprived schools

According to Isaac, As I Grow noticed that the lack of adequate logistics and learning materials was a major drawback in education in the selected communities

The intervention of Isaac and his team saw myriads of students smiling again as they got uniforms, footwears & learning materials

As I Grow NGO, a non-governmental organization which is based in Larteh- Akuapem has taken it upon itself to support, educate and provide a lifeline for the deprived communities and schools.

The organization took an emergency step to provide uniforms, whiteboard markers, exercise books, textbooks, pens, pencils, and other educational materials to some deprived schools.

As I Grow Ngo donated these items to Attabui Basic school in the Akuapem North municipality and Miawani MA Primary School in the Suhum Municipality.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the leader of the organization, Debrah Bekoe Isaac expressed much concern about how children in the deprived communities are left behind in terms of educational support and logistics.

"We have a lot of work to do. We saw a lot of children with no uniforms and logistics. They come into the school with torn attires and bare feet. Many of them have lost interest in education simply because they don't have the right learning materials. Meanwhile, they need equal access to better education just like children in privileged communities," he said.

Isaac calls on responsible stakeholders to step in with interventions but added that his organization will keep doing everything in its power to alleviate the plight of students in such conditions.

In his own words,

"As I Grow Ngo will continue to do its best to support the less privileged in our deprived schools to bridge the gap between them and those in the cities."

