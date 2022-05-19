Princess Nyarko, 18-year-old Ghanaian lady got pregnant with her teenage boyfriend and gave birth to a set of triplets

Sadly, she also developed postpartum psychosis after giving birth and needs support for both herself and the children

The CEO of As I Grow, Debrah Bekoe Isaac, after learning of the situation led his group to donate some items to her

Debrah Bekoe Isaac, the founder and leader of As I Grow, a non-profit organization based in Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana has offered tremendous assistance to an 18-year-old lady.

Recounting the rather emotional account to YEN.com.gh, Isaac who is a teacher by profession indicated that the lady, Princess Nyarko from Kyebi Ahwenase in the Eastern Region had a set of triplets.

The entire process took a toll on her and she was no more herself after giving birth, which drew the sympathy of locals who alerted the leader of As I Grow about it.

In a rather swift response, Debrah Bekoe Isaac along with his team at As I Grow decided to surprise the new mother with a variety of gifts to put a smile on her face and also help her livelihood.

"She has since been suffering from postpartum psychosis and the situation has made it difficult for her to take care of her babies. She currently lives with the mum and Auntie who are finding it difficult to financially and economically fend for the babies and the mother since the said guy who impregnated her is also a teenager in the village," he mentioned.

As I Grow provided baby diapers, wipes, baby dresses, soaps, washing powder, baby foods (Nan 1), baby napkins, baby pants (rubber pants), baby bathing soaps, and other baby items together with an undisclosed amount.

The CEO of As I Grow who is available on 0246319523, urges stakeholders and the general public to help the couple

