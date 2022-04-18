A newly engaged lady posted a story on Twitter about how she met her fiancé, along with pics of her engagement

She shared a screenshot of how they met, which was via a conversation they had online that led to them dating

Tweeps had mixed feelings about her love story, as there were those among her well-wishers who warned her to be careful

A lady shared a story on Twitter about how she met her fiancé. She said it all started when she shot her shot on his timeline. The woman shared pics of her post celebrating the engagement and also posted a screenshot of the conversation that she and her fiancé had the day they met.

In the screenshot, the conversation they had led to the lady asking the man if he had a girlfriend. After ascertaining that he was single, they exchanged numbers and that was the beginning of their relationship.

A lady shared how she shot her shot online and bagged a marriage engagement. Images: @kelmopolitan/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: UGC

The lady's Twitter post attracted different opinions. Many people were amazed by her story and wished her well, while others cautioned her to tread carefully. Some people hilariously lamented that the ladies from their countries were not as bold.

Here are some of the comments:

@Habeeby_ said:

"She didn’t die while shooting her shot, wow… Nigeria ladies need to come learn."

@shakyla_kimulie said:

@ccthebody31 said:

"Girl, hope you did a full background check, these men good actors, not hating, speaking from experience, hope it’s a blessed and prosperous marriage."

@KristinaRosella said:

@Doggie777Moon said:

"I’m asking so many questions but I’m also realising that’s the internet and you have to respect it. As long as you guys build a beautiful friendship, he put the ring on it got to give it 100."

Source: YEN.com.gh