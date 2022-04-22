A lady has recently revealed that she has said no to six marriage proposals for the sake of the man she is currently dating

@abernarhs's post on Twitter also had her hoping that the sacrifices she has done for her man is not paid back with betrayal

Many social media users who saw the post said the lady herself is not trustworthy because she entertained the six men while she has a boyfriend

A young Ghanaian lady has recently taken to social media to open up about some of the sacrifices she has made for the man she is currently dating.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on @abernarhs's timeline had her revealing that she has had to say 'no' to six different men who were ready to marry her. The lady added that her boyfriend is the reason why she rejected all the proposals.

Young lady thinking Photo credit: tommaso79/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@abernarhs went ahead to say that her only hope is for her man to remain faithful to her to the very end.

"I’ve turned down 6 marriage proposals, because of one person, because of loyalty and love ….I hope he never mess up in the end‍♀️", she wrote.

Manyw who saw her post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 500 retweets with over 120 tweets and close to 4,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@_Vincent84 commented:

It doesn't make sense people don't just propose someone, they should date and after propose then how come you have 6 unless ... for a guy to think he stand a chance he should have some kind of leverage... your loyalty is questionable here

@YawMensah_ replied:

If you didn't date those 6 people alongside then all they told you are yobbings. And if you hold those counts against your man then I don't think you actually want your man, you only see him as a ring opportunity.

From @MRLOVESME:

If you’ve been dating for more than three years. I beg have a back up plan because he does. Especially if you guys have done a lot of stuffs, then I can say such a person isn’t in a hurry to marry because he has less expectations.

@8eylah wrote:

Sounds like you didn't know the guys that came with the proposal well which is a perfect reason to turn them down.I believe if they were people you liked or were in a relationship with,you would have agreed.

@kingwallas_ said:

Sometimes those marraige proposals is just a way to get into ur pants you know

