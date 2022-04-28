A recent University of Ghana, Legon best graduating student has resorted to netizens to announce his feat

In a post, Emmanuel Ghartey Johnson shared that he completed with a final GPA of 3.9 out of 4 from the College of Education, Mathematics.

The young man thanked God and all mentors who supported him and also revealed his intentions to pursue his master's degree

Emmanuel Ghartey Johnson, a smart young man has recently shared his exciting news of becoming the best student to graduate in his College at the university.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of the University of Ghana alumnus revealed that he graduated with a final CPA of 3.9 out of 4 in the College of Education, Mathematics.

Young Emmanuel posing for the camera and with a bright smile. Photo credit: @ghartey_johnson/Instagram

Source: Instagram

"Exactly a year ago on 23rd April 2021, I was honored as the Best Graduating Student in the College of Education (Mathematics), at the University of Ghana, as I graduated with an FGPA of 3.9/4 during the 2019/2020 academic year. I received the Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong Award on that faithful day."

The young man took the opportunity to thank God for seeing him through school and also expressed his gratitude to mentors who gave him the needed guidance and support throughout his time in school.

"I thank the Almighty God for this great milestone as I continue to strive forward. I extend my gratitude to Ernest Ampadu for his mentoring and Angy Dadson for the opportunities. I am grateful to everyone for the constant support throughout my education."

Emmanuel Ghartey Johnson has successfully completed his one year mandatory service to the country and hopes to start his master's program soon.

