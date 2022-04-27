The overall best graduating student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has shared that he had to take up the responsibility of caring for his family while in JSS

Efo Korku Mawutor worked as a labourer at a construction site and pounded fufu at chop bars to make ends meet

He gained admission to the university after completing secondary school and graduated as a valedictorian

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Efo Korku Mawutor, a recent graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has opened up about his journey to becoming the overall best graduating student.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of F5 Digital Media had the young man recounting that when he got to JSS 2, his father unfortunately lost his job and he had to step in to support himself and the family through working as labourer at construction sites and pounding fufu at chop bars.

Mawutor with his bike and in his graduation gown Photo credit: EfO Korku Mawutor/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to Mawutor, after successfully completing JSS, he had to work as a welder and labourer for a while to gather money to help him attend secondary school.

After secondary school, Efo stayed home for about two years to enable his younger sister who had completed JSS further her education at the secondary school.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He applied to the Ghana Institute of Journalism when his sister got to 3rd year and he successfully gained admission.

Efo's hard work and determination helped him graduate as the overall best student at his university.

The young man shared more of his story in the video linked below;

Ernest Mawuli: UPSA Overall Best Graduating Student for 2021 with 3.87 FCGPA Narrates his Story

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a brilliant young Ghanaian opened up about the challenges he encountered on his path to becoming the best graduating student in the Department of Accounting, the best graduating student in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance, and the Overall best graduating student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) during the 13th Congregation.

Ernest Mawuli recounted in a post on his LinkedIn timeline that it took the intervention of his pastor and other supporters to emerge as the best in his academic journey.

The grateful young man shared that he lost his father while in secondary school and life went downhill from there.

He soon found an angel in his pastor who took him in and saw him through secondary education.

Source: YEN.com.gh