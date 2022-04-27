From JHS 2, a young Ghanaian man Efo Korku Mawutor had to start taking care of himself & younger siblings

His father had lost his job, making life really hard but Mawutor managed to surmount all his challenges

He has become a CEO & emerged as the valedictorian of his graduating batch at the Ghana Institute of Journalism

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Efo Korku Mawutor is a young Ghanaian man who started experiencing great struggles in life when he was only in class four, has become a CEO of AKMC Consulting, a Public Speaking Coach, a Resourceful MC, and more.

Revealing his life story in an interview on the YouTube channel F5 Digital Media, Efo indicated that he suffered pneumonia in class four, missed an entire term in school, and started fending for himself and his siblings in junior high school.

"My father had lost his job, and I realized my destiny was in my own hands. I started doing menial jobs in order to fend for myself as well as my younger siblings," he said.

Pictures showing different phases of Efo Korku's life Photo credit: F5 Digital Media via YouTube

Source: UGC

At another point in his life, Mawutor spent eight days in police cells wrongfully after being mistaken for another person and ended up spending two years in court.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Efo Korku Mawutor becomes best graduating student at GIJ

The young man in question recently graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and emerged as the overall best graduating student.

Efo Korku also shared that he was the best student in Broadcasting, among o.

His actual post read:

On God! 1. Best Graduating Student in Broadcasting 2. Best Graduating Student in Journalism, Regular School 3. #Overall Best Graduating Student 4. Valedictorian.We didn't come here to play.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 400 reactions with 51 comments.

Watch the full video below

Korku Celebrates Stranger who paid his School fees when he had no Support

In a previous report, Efo Korku Mawutor, told an emotional story of how a lady he knew from nowhere decided to personally foot his bills in order for him to pursue further education.

In a post on his LinkedIn handle, Mawutor indicated that he was able to secure admission to study at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, in 2015 and 2016, but had to sit out due to a lack of financial support.

"I had paid my own school fees throughout senior High school cos my parents could not afford it. And I was catering to two of my younger siblings," he recalls.

Source: YEN.com.gh