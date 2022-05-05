Dr Hadi Abdullah, a neurosurgeon who works at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra has advised any woman who is above the age of 18 and is planning to get pregnant to start taking folic acid.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Speaking in an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV, he mentioned that Folic acid is very helpful to a pregnant woman and the baby but not after the baby has been conceived.

"When you start taking folic acid after you realize you are pregnant, it will not correct any anomalies which may occur. The folic acid level must be high in your body prior to you getting pregnant. In many parts of the world, their cereals are fortified with folic acid and it's something that our public health sector has to start considering," he said.

Dr Hadi Abdullah a neurosurgeon from Korle-Bu Photo credit: GHOne TV via YouTube

Source: UGC

He further explained that children sometimes develop anomalies that could have been prevented with a high intake of folic acid by their mothers and with these congenital diseases, they have to compete with children with other conditions for the same insufficient resources.

Social media reactions

Below were some thoughts Ghanaians shared in the comment section.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Tina Gyimah said:

It's true paaaa, Ghanaians don't like medicine that cost but folic acid works magic

Asiamah Joan Esther commented:

Folic Acids not only for pregnancy please..it builds our blood cells up too esp with this with genotype AS.... A doctor will ask any patients with AS to take folic acid once each day... thanks

Ahbenah Nyuiemedzi Emelia indicated:

It my daily dosage I take every day.. I went to the hospital to check my fertility test and according to the doctor I’m very very fertile so I shld be more careful

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh