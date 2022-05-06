Ghanaian men in particular have been reacting massively to a photo of a young lady who wrote the name EMMA in her hair

In the picture, the lady was still at the salon with the name of who is suspected to be her boyfriend neatly weaved on her scalp

Although the name could be that of a female, representing "Emmanuella", most of the reactions have been implying that it was her boyfriend's

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young woman is shaking social media with massive reactions after a photo of a hairstyle she chose to make got shared online.

In the rather eye-popping post, a space was created in the carefully laced braids on one side of the hair that was still being braided for the name 'EMMA' to be weaved neatly in-between.

Although Emma could also be the contracted form of the name of a lady called 'Emmanuella', many netizens concluded that it was her boyfriend and started sharing their opinions about her decision in the comment section.

Picture of lady with EMMA in hair & couple laughing Photo credit: OMGvoice DANIEL BUAH via Gettyimages

Source: UGC

Social media reactions

Below were some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled from the comment section of the post.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Prissy Miller indicated:

Will do same for Philip to see if he will increase the momo cause everyday 20cedis is an insult to my personality.Will try this hair and see if he go increase

ObidiStrip Ashawoseason Wegodeyeverywhere Stripped mentioned:

This is better than a Tattoo, this one brother Emma mess up we don change am to Sakora hair no name again

Michael Ako indicated:

Bro Emma is a legend. Bro Emma doesn't pretend. Bro Emma can defend. Bro Emma mention any amount and I will send. Show us the way.

See the post below

Newly-invented hairstyle causes massive stir on social media

In a similar story, stunning pictures of a never-seen-before hairstyle have caused a massive stir on social media as many people have been stunned by the creativity.

YEN.com.gh sighted the pictures on the official social media handle of Facts and Truths in where it was indicated that the hairstyle had caught the admiration of all.

The hair was made up of flat circular weaves that appear packed on one another as though they were simply put there and could be removed loosely.

Source: YEN.com.gh