Macho Man Fights Off Police In Militant Fashion In Viral Video
- A video has surfaced on the internet of a thick tall, buff guy angrily moving toward multiple police officers
- The individual spotted in the video bolted out of a vehicle aggressively and threw one officer on the floor
- The video made its way to Twitter, and a lot of tweeps were down with laughter as they reacted to how helpless the police looked
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A video has surfaced online, and it has got many people in barrels of laughter. In the viral video, a man seemed to have some confrontation with the police while he sat in the passenger seat of a silver saloon car.
It is unclear what caused the exchange of words, but it seems the police officer said something that finally caused the man to lose the little bit of patience he had left which was already running out quickly.
He bolted out of the car with god-like wrath as his towering and masculine figure overshadowed the police who looked like lilliputians before him. He grabbed the nearest officer and flung him across the street.
The hysterical video had numerous tweeps in tears as they laughed their hearts out in the comment section.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
the_ijay Seemed pretty excited by the video as she said:
I have watched more than 10times, can't stop laughing . I have never been this happy
DeeSowphii Could not hold her laughter saying:
It's the guy to the left for me, baba knows how to respect himself and pick his battles wisely aswear
HighPriest001 also said:
Man threw the officer away like a piece of thrash
Farieedah was in tears of joy as she said:
It gets funnier every time you watch it
karumazondo_t also said:
LooL honestly some of the officers need this, as puny as they are they try to get rude. Fling one across the road one day
Police Officer Showered With Praise After Gifting Little Girl Money
Elsewhere a police officer is lifting the name of the service up high. In a story previously published by YEN.com.gh, the kind-hearted Ghanaian police officer gifted the child who was with her mother GH¢50 while on their way from Tema to Agbozume.
Social media influencer Nana Tea, who witnessed the gesture, recounted that it happened at the Tsopoli tollbooth.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh