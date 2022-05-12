A video has surfaced on the internet of a thick tall, buff guy angrily moving toward multiple police officers

The individual spotted in the video bolted out of a vehicle aggressively and threw one officer on the floor

The video made its way to Twitter, and a lot of tweeps were down with laughter as they reacted to how helpless the police looked

A video has surfaced online, and it has got many people in barrels of laughter. In the viral video, a man seemed to have some confrontation with the police while he sat in the passenger seat of a silver saloon car.

It is unclear what caused the exchange of words, but it seems the police officer said something that finally caused the man to lose the little bit of patience he had left which was already running out quickly.

He bolted out of the car with god-like wrath as his towering and masculine figure overshadowed the police who looked like lilliputians before him. He grabbed the nearest officer and flung him across the street.

The hysterical video had numerous tweeps in tears as they laughed their hearts out in the comment section.

the_ijay Seemed pretty excited by the video as she said:

I have watched more than 10times, can't stop laughing . I have never been this happy

DeeSowphii Could not hold her laughter saying:

It's the guy to the left for me, baba knows how to respect himself and pick his battles wisely aswear

HighPriest001 also said:

Man threw the officer away like a piece of thrash

Farieedah was in tears of joy as she said:

It gets funnier every time you watch it

karumazondo_t also said:

LooL honestly some of the officers need this, as puny as they are they try to get rude. Fling one across the road one day

See video

