A young Ghanaian man has inspired many people online after he shared a story of how he was able to secure funding for his first and second degrees after failing his WASSCE

Peter Bawuah, in a TikTok video, said after woefully failing his WASSCE he became the mockery of his mate, but he channelled his frustration to resitting the exam, which he passed

This resulted in him securing scholarships in Ghana, the US and Canada for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

A young Ghanaian, who failed his West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has turned his misfortune into an incredible grass-to-grass story.

The young man, known as Peter Bawuah on social media, said after failing his WASSCE, despite being the best student in his class, he became the mockery of his peers but that did not deter him from dusting himself up to make amends.

After many months of burning the midnight candle to study for his resit, he finally passed the WASSCE, scoring 5As, which landed him a scholarship to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a long caption accompanying a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok page (@peterbawuah), Peter said God was graceful enough to bless him with yet another scholarship to pursue further studies in the US and Canada.

Peter Bawuah expressed his profound gratitude to God for the many favours bestowed upon him, in the post announcing completion of his master's programme in Canada.

"Today, I am done with my master's. Life always favours the struggler. You're capable of achieving your goals. Sometimes, God delays Us so that he can prepare us well for greatness," he said.

Peter further encouraged his followers and anyone facing difficulties not to despair but to focus on changing their story.

Peter Bawuah's inspirational story, captured in the video , has inspired Ghanaians to share their stories.

Akosua Kwartemaa commented:

"I wrote WASSCE 2 time plus one Novdec and went to nursing to do midwifery I failed my license exam 2 times I pass the third time after I stayed home from 2 years but am in the Uk now."

Nana_Ama also said:

"Hmmmm sometimes I asked my self thus question, do we have different God anaaa.You’ve been hearing people testimony so can’t he do some for me."

Nana Ama sweet replied:

"My dear we don't have different God. He's just preparing you to be able to handle what ever blessings he's bringing your way. Your time will come."

