A qualified medical doctor called Silas Joy, M.D. has caused a stir online after showing photos of a baby born with a long tail

According to him, the structure is called a vestigial tail & birth defect in which the tail bone fails to regress during the development process of the embryo

The doctor took his time to respond to some of the interesting questions his followers asked in the comment section

Silas Joy, M.D. a Ghanaian medical doctor with the Twitter handle @officialsilasMD has shared a rather interesting photo of a baby that he indicates was born at the hospital with what is technically described as a vestigial tail.

The long winding animal-like structure was attached to the backside of the baby's torso as was shown in the pictures.

Dr Silas Joy explained in his caption:

A Baby born with Vestigial Tail. It's a birth defect in which the tail bone fails to regress during the development process of the embryo. It's rare but real.

Social media reactions

A lot of social media went into the comment section to seek an understanding into the development.

@djblinkzgh asked:

Is this normal? Can scientist tell the cause of this? Even if they can, how true will that be?

@Official_Quofi replied:

It’s not normal that’s why he indicated it’s rare if you read. So is it 666?

@ruthnyz replying to @officialsilasMD also asked:

Wow. When surgery is performed will it have an effect on him as he grows?

@AjoaRealest also responded:

After surgery I'm sure there's no harm in the growth of the child but then talking of the baby's system does it connect to anything? Eg.Bone or vein

See the pictures below

