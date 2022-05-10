In a video, a young Ghanaian has shared his frustration with the increment in transport fares in the country

The young man, who seemed agitated by the new fares, expressed worry about the implications it would have on day to day activities

The interview of the young man was shared on Twitter, and many Ghanaians shared his frustration as they related to his grievances

A young Ghanaian interviewed in the streets by Citi TV shared his frustration when he was asked how he felt about the increment in transport fares. He lamented that the new charges would affect the general living conditions of him and other Ghanaians.

His worry was not just about the increment but its implications, as he pointed out that an increment in transportation fares has a history of affecting the prices of other goods and services.

He went on to state that the addition of the Electronic transaction levy even makes matters worse as the little money he would transfer too will be taxed.

mensaduncan shared the video of the young man's interview on Twitter and a lot of people seemed to share his pain.

Tweeps Relate To The Plight Of Frustrated Young Man

hearttooclean expressed his frustration too, saying:

I’m disappointed in the government I had trust in. So so disappointed in this government than the former

KofiSam_ also wasn't happy with the increment as he wrote:

Hmm from Tema station to Agblezaa the fare was 5.20gh today naa 6.20gh

johnnyarko6 could relate to the young man's frustration as he said

Chale, I dey feel the pain. Young and upcoming youth dey go through am. You be wiemfour ba like me de3 aaa gyai

Asualapaaa1 also said:

Salaries don’t increase that’s the most hurtful thing

theEugenite was also sad as he said:

Soo sad, a young guy who sells at dzorwulu traffic broke my heart with plain simple facts this morning and the tone of his voice is keeps playing in my head. It’s really Difficult to accept we’re living in Ghana

GPRTU Claims Lack Of Cooperation By Government Is The Cause Of The Increment

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published a story on the reason for the increment in transport fares. One of Ghana’s influential driver unions says it has been compelled to go ahead with plans to increase transport fares by 30% due to a lack of cooperation by the government.

