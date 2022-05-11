A young man falsely accused of robbery turned his life around after all the emotional trauma and disgrace it brought him

The incident occurred in 2016 when he was a student at the University of professional studies, which led him to defer his studies

Lawyer and MP Francis-Xavier Sosu shared the sad story of how he helped the young man and managed to beat the case leveled up against him

Renowned lawyer and member of parliament Francis-Xavier Sosu shared a tearful story on LinkedIn regarding one of his Pro bono cases where he helped a young man who was accused of stealing.

In the narration, Honorable Sosu recounted the day he met a young man named Serlorm Attipoe, a 19-year-old student of UPSA who was in level 200 at the time. According to him, they met at circuit court one where he was brought in for suspected robbery, he said the young man looked innocent and scared.

According to his story, the young man asked him what he should say when he went in and he told him to plead not guilty if he did not commit the crime he was being accused of. He further stated that the young man was with his father who begged him to represent his helpless son as he had no lawyer to represent him.

The honourable minister said after hearing Selorm's story from his Dad he was filled with compassion and decided to help him.

He said that after a hard battle, he got bail for the young man and they parted ways; this event he indicated, occurred in 2016. After almost 6 years, he heard from the young man once again and this time it was good news.

He quoted the young man's words which were:

I am one of the beneficiaries of your pro bono services and want to thank you. I was in Court for about six (6) months and later got acquitted and discharged of all the charges, because they were false.

I endured the humiliation, deferred my course, and later went back to school to graduate with Honors. I did my National Service with GRA and after Service, I am currently with my mother doing food business

He said the story of the young man brought him to tears and went on to highlight the necessity of doing good to people.

He encouraged people to patronize Selorm's food business saying:

Selorm's food business is “Ghana 5 Star Food” and you can support him by placing your orders on 020 751 0661 or 055 004 9247 via WhatsApp or Call.

