A Graduate of the UDS, Atinga Nsobila Joel is currently embarking on an attempt to set a new world record for the longest Barbecue marathon

Scores of Ghanaians including Kaly Jay have thronged to the Legon City Mall to support their countryman

The GWR attempt, dubbed Kebab-a-thon, started on Wednesday and is expected to end on Sunday, April 14, 2024. culminating in an impressive 90hrs for a new record

A Ghanaian man, Atinga Nsobila Joel, has kick-started an audacious attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest barbecue marathon.

The marathon, dubbed kebab-a-thon, began on Wednesday, April 11, 2024, at the Legon City Mall, and is expected to extend to Sunday, April 14.

Kaly Jay (Left), Atinga (Middle) and some fans Photo credit: @atinga_joel/X (Twitter)

Source: Twitter

Atinga Nsobila Joel, who has so far done over 20hrs of barbecuing as of the time of filing this report, aims to grill for an impressive 90 consecutive hours, surpassing the current record which stands at 80hrs and is held by Jan Greeff, a USA-South African citizen.

Ghanaian Influencers show support

Some Ghanaians including social media influencers have trooped to the Legon City Mall to show their support for Atinga as he attempts to pen his name in the history books of the GWR.

Notable among them are X (formerly Twitter) Influencers such as Kaly Jay (@gyaigyimii) and Asiedu Mens, @AsieduMends, who were there to support their fellow countryman.

Having been impressed by the show of love and encouragement thus far, Atinga Nsobila Joel, an alumnus of the University of Development Studies, took to social media to express his gratitude.

In a post shared on X, Atinga wrote "I love everyone showing up for me"

Atinga Joel Explains His Motivation Behind His Guinness World Record Attempt

Meanwhile, tinga Nsobila Joel has in an earlier interview with YEN.com.gh, disclosed his motivation for embarking on the Kebab-a-thon attempt.

According to him, he decided to take up this task as a means to change the negative narrative and perception about kebab sellers in Ghana.

"Most people do not appreciate the economic importance of the khebab business. I hope to help increase public appreciation of the value of khebab making and selling in the country and to expose to as many patrons as possible the nutritional and health values of the product", he said.

Atinga Nsobila Joel joins a long list of Ghanaians who have attempted various GWR records between December 2023 and this year, with none being successful, so far.

Atinga will not only seek to change the public perception of kebab sellers in Ghana but also strive to avoid the fate of Afua Asantewaa and Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, who were unsuccessful in their GWR attempts.

Source: YEN.com.gh