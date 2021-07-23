A Ghanaian taxi driver identified as Owusu returned a phone after a passenger left it in his car

Heartwarming photos have been shared along with a caption to celebrate Owusu's honesty

Many have commented sweet remarks underneath the post on social media

A kind-spirited Ghanaian taxi driver only identified as Owusu has reportedly returned a phone after a passenger left it in his car.

In a post sighted on the Facebook page of Trotro Diaries, Owusu has been lauded for his honesty.

Though details, including the passenger who left the phone in his vehicle and where the incident occurred, are yet to be known, the post indicated that he could have chosen to do otherwise.

Honest taxi driver returns phone after passenger left it in his car, gets massive praises. Image: Trotro Diaries

Source: Facebook

Acknowledging Owusu's honesty

''TroTro Diaries would like to acknowledge this taxi driver (Owusu) who returned a passengers phone.

''In a time when many drivers do otherwise, he chose to do the right thing. TroTro Diaries salutes you Owusu,'' the post read.

Heartwarming photos in which he sits in front of his whip were shared with the caption to praise him for showing integrity.

Many have headed to the comment section of the post to celebrate Owusu's act of honesty, saying society needs more of his kind to make the world a better place.

Uplifting remarks

Gifty Appiadu Power commented:

''Good, bless you more.''

Thelma Mensah said:

''God richly bless him.''

Obi Abrantie was touched by Owusu's honesty and requested his number for contracts.

''Add his contact for contracts.''

Trotro Diaries replied:

''Obi Abrantie we will share when we have it.''

Obibini Roger Jnr also added her voice, asking God to shower blessing on the taxi driver.

''May God bless him.''

