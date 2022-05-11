Isaac Yeboah, a Ghanaian prophet and musician has a down-to-earth and supportive wife behind the move of his ministry

The woman named Mrs Esther Yeboah has, for the past five years, been carrying her husband on her back to perform crucial ministerial duties

Although he was not born disabled, the Ghanaian prophet currently lives with a physical challenge and uses wheelchair usually

Mrs Esther Yeboah, the wife of a talented Ghanaian gospel musician and prophet, Isaac Yeboah, has been carrying the man of God on her back to perform his duties as a minister of God for the past five years.

In a video shared on the YouTube handle of the prophet, the woman was seen on one of those heartwarming occasions when she lifted the grown man on her back to walk up and down the stairs of Okay FM like a little baby.

Comments from the prophet to YEN.com.gh

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Isaac Yeboah the founder of Prophetic Voice Ministry who became physically challenged as a grown man said his wife's gesture has been happening for a while.

Photos of Prophet Isaac Yeboah and his wife Photo credit: Isaac Yeboah

"I used to be very fit, climbing to the tallest buildings. But time changes. Now, it is my wife who has to carry me everywhere my wheelchair cannot take me. She has been doing this for the past five years," he said.

Although the prophet admits that his current condition has made it more challenging to promote his songs and take his music career to the next level, it is apparent that with his wife's support, he is making every effort within his means.

Other interesting facts

A quick glance by YEN.com.gh on the prophet's YouTube channel revealed that Isaac Yeboah, also known as Dwatchman, has other interesting videos about his touching life story.

Isaac was once a boxer as well as a mason and his wife is a loving and supportive Nigerian woman who is able to speak Twi very fluently.

Watch the video below (final 2 minutes)

