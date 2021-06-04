A shy groom who couldn't kiss his wife on their wedding day has caused quite a stir on social media after a funny video emerged

Social media users couldn't stop laughing after the video was posted on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy

The young man kept smiling throughout the funny video as his bride made attempts to lock lips with him

A groom has got many people talking on social media after refusing to kiss his bride who tried locking her lips with his.

In the video that was posted on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, the groom sat on a chair while his bride knelt before him and tried kissing him.

The groom was too shy to kiss his bride. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy

Obviously shy, the groom kept dodging the kiss and the guests could be heard saying "kiss your wife".

Instead of kissing his wife, the groom was just smiling and could be seen responding to the lady who asked him what the problem was.

Many social media users react

Instagram user with the handle @vjoofficial wrote:

"This is soo me."

@sydneyiwundu wrote:

"Be like say the wife go beg am for bed too."

@kelmilly__ said:

"This kind na demon for room ooo ... why e de shy na , make una no start wetin una no go fit finish."

@yetundebakare commented:

"Some people think the fact that he’s shy means he’ll never cheat on her, my sister Na this set of guys dey bad pass oooo, Na so dem go dey shy open skirts."

Couple get engaged after one year of dating

A woman shared online how she and her now hubby got engaged after dating for one year, adding that their love story began when she responded to his Facebook direct message.

Ky Chanel posted her love story on The Marriage Club public Facebook group. She narrated how the two, despite going to the same college, never talked to each other until one day when she wrote a post online about being single and content.

Part of what she wrote online read:

"We went to college together but we did not know each other well, however, we were friends on Facebook. On February 15, 2020, he messaged me after I made a post on Facebook explaining that I was single but content and would not settle until I found the right one."

