Content creator King Joefro has erupted a stir on social media with a video of him acting like a mentally impaired person

In the clip, King Joefro, who is also an actor, can be seen reciting facts about the benefits of Vitamin C

Several members of the cyber community who watched the footage have reacted to it on social media

Ghanaian poet and actor King Joefro has caused a frenzy on social media with a video of him acting like a mentally impaired person and reciting facts about Vitamin C.

In the clip on his Instagram account, King Joefro passionately recalled what his class one teacher taught him.

The entertainer appeared untidy in the clip in which he recites facts about Vitamin C and how the lack of it in a person can cause constipation.

Photos of King Joefro. Source: King Joefro/Getty Images (Howard Kingsnorth)

Source: Instagram

Other known facts about Vitamin C

According to Living Strong, Vitamin C has a long-standing reputation for immune support. It's also a powerful antioxidant, assisting a person's body to repair the harmful effects of time and toxins.

For some people, vitamin C can be used to relieve minor constipation.

The clip in which King Joefro shares the importance of Vitamin C gained reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

The creative video was shared by other social media platforms, including Okay FM, which left many confused.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Nana Adoma commented said:

''This is sad he must have been a brilliant student I pray he gets help and may God heal him completely this is not funny.''

Isaac Proff Anab replied:

''Nana Adoma he's a content creator, not mad. Please check him out #Nsemfoo Hene King Kells.''

Sista Debbie said:

''Class one and u still remember all this.''

Enoch Mensah commented:

''This is not something to make fun of at all. This guy must be a very brilliant student; I pray he get well.''

Kate Baffoe replied:

''Enoch Mensah please he's not mad.''

Source: YEN.com.gh