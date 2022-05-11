A Nigerian dad served social media users lovely family goals as he showed off his immediate family in a fine fashion

The man vibed to trending Kizz Daniel's song Buga featuring Tekno as he presented his three pretty daughters and wife one after the other

Some social media users thought they all could be mistaken for the man's wife owing to their looks and appearances

Netizens had a hard time deciphering a man's wife from his kids after a video of the family went viral on social media.

A lady with the handle @beeglamsbybukola had shared the video on TikTok teasingly wondering if it was possible the man could be married to all of them.

They vibed to the song. Photo Credit: TikTok/@beeglamsbybukola

Source: UGC

In the cute video, the man and his ladies vibed to trending Kizz Daniel and Tekno song Buga in stylish native attires.

Netizens thought the Nigerian dad had a favourite among them

One after the other, the ladies would come to the front of the man, make funny faces before the camera and go in another direction, making way for the next person.

While this went on, the man didn't interact physically with any of the ladies, save for one in blue attire.

When it got to her turn, he held her lightly by the left shoulder and joined in making funny faces for the camera.

This action of his sparked thoughts that she could either be his favourite or wife.

Many thought the ladies are all his wife

user49944403332507 said:

"Husbands with one wife and vice Versa pretend most time. Wives cheating on their husbands as only wife is even worse."

muideenawe said:

"Tell me is house of girls! Three beautiful queens with the Oga damsel (Mum)! Paradise papa sure gan."

user9587495450031 said:

"Please the two in that long wig please no wig again wai u pretty even with out the wig."

Mus-hab Mohammed Kha said:

"The peace can be possible but y as for the love there is one you love the most base on her character. Happy to see this."

degifted said:

"The mum is at the back and the daughters at the front please don't play us ooo."

Source: YEN.com.gh