An unhappy Indian couple has given their son and his wife one year to bear them a grandchild or pay a fine of $650,000

According to Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, they spent all their savings on throwing their son a lavish wedding then he is not in a hurry to have children

They are also annoyed that they sent him to aviation school in the US only for him to come back to India unemployed

An Indian couple is suing their son and his wife for taking too long to give them a grandchild, adding that they either get a baby in the next 12 months or pay $650,000.

Al Jazeera reports that Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad claim they spent all their savings on their son yet there is little in the way of returns.

First, they forked out so much money to educate the young man to become a pilot followed by another high expenditure to pay for his lavish wedding.

“My son has been married for six years but they are still not planning a baby. At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable,” the couple said.

According to a petition filed at a court in the north Indian town of Haridwar, the couple wants to be compensated to the tune of 50 million rupees.

Very disappointed parents

The figure, they say, covers the cost of a wedding reception in a five-star hotel, a luxury car worth $80,000, and paying for the couple’s honeymoon abroad.

They also disclosed that they are even more disappointed in the fact that they paid a whopping $65,000 for their son to train as a pilot in the United States, only for him to return to India unemployed.

“We also had to take a loan to build our house and now we are going through a lot of financial hardships. Mentally too we are quite disturbed because we are living alone,” reads part of the petition.

According to the couple’s lawyer Arvind Kumar, the petition will be tabled before the court for hearing on May 17.

