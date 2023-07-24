In one Ghanaian local language, there is a proverb that means marriage is a long journey

Uncle Ebo Whyte and his wife have proven that no matter how long the marriage journey is, it can be taken

The two have been married for four decades and weathered the storm together in their union

Popular Ghanaian playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte and his wife, Florence, celebrated their 40th year as a couple.

The duo married on July 23, 1983.

In an Instagram post, Uncle Ebo said he was grateful to his wife for staying with him all these years and helping him fulfill his God-given destiny.

Uncle Ebo posted a photo collage of him and his wife with the caption:

“Marriage is God’s idea, and by keeping Christ at the centre of our marriage, we have gone 40 years!”

He also thanked her for loving and supporting his dreams all these years they have been married.

“Florence, thank you for loving this South Suntreso boy, believing in and supporting my dreams. Thank you for trusting God with me. Cheers to many more years to come, happy 40th wedding anniversary to us!

“Marriage, when done right, is medicine” – THE SECRET CODE OF WIVES play,” he added.

Uncle Ebo and Florence have been through the ups and downs of marriage together. Even though the two do not have any biological children of their own, they have parented several people who admire and speak highly of them.

Ghanaian Professor and his wife celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in 2022.

In a Facebook post, Mrs Adu-Gyamfi shared pictures that told a story of their journey through marriage.

One of the photos was from their wedding over fifty years ago which showed how stunning they looked by then.

Another couple who got married in 1961 mark anniversary with cute photos

Meanwhile, a couple warmed hearts on social media when they shared photos to celebrate their 60th year in marriage.

The couple's son, Sesan Adeboyejo shared old and new photos of his parents on his Instastory to celebrate them.

The couple got married on October 14, 1961.

