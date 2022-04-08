A man, Ademola Adebusoye, who had a small wedding event has advised intending couples to do what they can afford

The digital marketer and talent manager shared with Legit.ng how his small wedding to his heartthrob, Titilope Adebusoye, all went down

According to Ademola, they only printed 20 wedding invitation cards but made about N500k after all the spraying on the dance floor

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Shying away from the glamourous and loud manner most wedding events are known for, a couple decided to get married in a rather small occasion.

Ademola Adebusoye and his sweetheart, Titilope Adebusoye, tied the knot in 2020 in Lagos and he expressed gladness at the choice of a small wedding, advising prospective couples in a recent tweet that they should cut their coats according to their sizes.

Ademola said only 20 wedding IVs were printed for their wedding Photo Credit: @iamthatgeorge

Source: UGC

Ademola reveals why they did a small wedding

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, Ademola said that at that time they intended to settle down, they lacked the needed financial wherewithal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to him, they could have done an elaborate wedding despite not having enough cash - as both of them were working then - but he didn't want them to spend all their earnings on a wedding.

"So at the time we were ready to get married there wasn't really any cash at hand... However I was earning as I had a job - she was working too...

"But we I didn't want us to spend all our earnings on the wedding, she wanted a big wedding, not really big but bigger than I was suggesting.

"So I had to concede on some things like her wedding dresses - had to be made to what she wanted, '' he stated.

The most expensive during their wedding was the hall

Doing a rundown of the cost of their wedding, the talent manager said the most expensive thing during their wedding occasion was the hall which cost about N300k.

In keeping to their choice of a small wedding, they printed only 20 invitation cards but they had about 200 guests at their reception.

"We didn't do church wedding. We did court on Thursday and then engagement and reception on a Saturday. We eventually had up to 200 guests (my wife's parents did photocopy of IV (Laughs)."

Ademola shares their regret about the wedding

When asked if he had any regrets looking back on the occasion, Ademola said the only thing they regret was not sticking to the IVs.

He said:

"We have no regrets whatsoever. In fact we wished we had done strictly by IV, that way we would have gotten a way smaller hall and the same quality of people. Notice I said quality of people and not quantity of people. We haven't seen 98% of people who came to our wedding before the wedding, we haven't seen them after the wedding either."

Watch their proposal video below:

Crowd Stresses Me: Young Lady Says as She Shares Photos from Her Small Wedding that Had Only 5 Guests

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that in what is a great departure from the large glamourous environment that characterizes wedding occasions, a lady tied the knot in a very small way.

Olufola Jesufemi Opadiran who tied the knot 6 months ago had only observable 5 guests at her white wedding occasion.

Reminiscing on her wedding occasion, Olufola shared on Facebook that she told her husband she didn't want a loud wedding immediately they met.

Source: YEN.com.gh