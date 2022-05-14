A Ghanaian man who dropped out of SHS in 2002 has bagged a Master's degree from the Westminister University in the UK

John Elliot Hagan who worked as a cleaner and later as a reporter for The Finder newspaper had graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2019

Hagan studied Media and Development t the UK university after gaining a Chevening Scholarship

Photos from Hagan's graduation ceremony have popped up online with many congratulating while others take inspiration

John Elliot Hagan, a Ghanaian man who defied many odds to achieve great feats in life has even done more for himself. Hagan, an SHS dropout has bagged a Master's degree in the United Kingdom (UK).

Renowned journalist and Editor of The Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni, took to social media to celebrate the news of Hagan's Master's degree, which he got from the Unversity of Westminster.

Manesseh Azure who posted a photo from the graduation ceremony on Facebook shared insights into Hagan's journey to his current status.

John Elliot Hagan has bagged a Master's degree in the UK

Source: Facebook

According to the award-winning journalist, Hagan was a cleaner at the offices of the Finder Newspaper when he (Azure) worked there in 2010. He had an encounter with Hagan about a story. But 12 years on, the cleaner graduated with a Master's degree from one of the best UK universities for media and communication studies.



Hagan got a Chevening scholarship

Earlier, Hagan had shared some photos from his graduation in celebration of his achievements.

Sharing the photos, Hagan indicated that he had got a Chevening Scholarship. He revealed that he studied Media and Development.

"I came, thrived and excelled! I obtained my Master's degree in Media and Development from the University of Westminster, one of UK's top five Universities for Media and Communications studies. Glory be to God. Big Thanks to Chevening Scholarship for such a great opportunity. Forever grateful!. To all who contributed in diverse ways to make this possible, God richly bless you," he said.



Hagan's career and life story

The new Master's graduate first caught attention when it emerged that he had graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) as the best graduating student. His life story, a grass to grace story, had warmed the hearts of many people and inspired others.

A report on Myjoyonline indicated that Hagan dropped out of St. Thomas Aquinas SHS in 2002 while in form two. This was after his father passed away and his mother could not fend for his education and that of his siblings.

From newsroom cleaner to reporter

Years after dropping out of SHS, he started work as a office assistant/cleaner at The Finder newspaper where he rose through the ranks to become a reporter.

It was during his time as a cleaner that a good samaritan paid for him to restart his second-cycle education at the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) to study electrical engineering between 2007 and 2011.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, he went on to study at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) where he graduated with first-class honours as the best graduating journalism student in 2019 and later got a scholarship to study abroad.

