A young lady, known on Twitter as Caaylaawaylaa, is graduating from Roy Perry College of Engineering on Saturday, May 14

She has shared photos slaying in different outfits to celebrate the accomplishment even before she walks across the stage

Several internet users who saw the post announcing her remarkable academic milestone reacted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She achieved her goal. A Twitter user identified as Caaylaawaylaa is graduating from the prestigious Roy Perry College of Engineering on Saturday, May 14.

The young lady has listed her credentials to celebrate her accomplishments even before she walks across the stage to receive the degree.

Caaylaawaylaa made her achievement public via Twitter, where she stated that she'll be graduating with a Bachelor of Science (B.S) in Chemical Engineering and a Minor in Mathematics.

Photos of Caaylaawaylaa. Source: Caaylaawaylaa

Source: Twitter

More than one achievement

Caaylaawaylaa further mentioned that she was able to secure a full-time job ahead of completing school.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''There is only 2% of black women who graduate in Engineering. With that said, on May 14, 2022, B.S in Chemical Engineering Minor in Mathematics.

''Full-Time job secured Alpha Kappa Mu Three Leadership Positions 8x Deans Honor Roll Mentor Program for Youth,'' she said.

Caaylaawaylaa has inspired netizens with her achievement as many reacted to her post.

Determined Black Man Graduates With Master's Degree From University

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that at age 71, Leroy Harley recently made headlines after graduating from the University of South Carolina with his postgraduate degree in teaching.

The native of Bowman, South Carolina, took action to embark on a new path toward his passion for education at age 69. And his hard work has paid off.

WLTX reports that Harley returned home to Bowman after years of moving around in 1993, where he taught for some time.

Man Graduates with PhD in Applied Maths from Stellenbosch University

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that after years of dedication, a man identified on social media as James Azam has now graduated with his doctoral degree in Applied Mathematics from Stellenbosch University.

His dissertation titled ''modelling outbreak response interventions for decision-making" is relevant to the current "climate", with COVID-19 being the most immediate consideration.

Azam wants to use the experiences he's gathered over the past few years to make meaningful contributions to the pandemic response decision-making and public health policy through infectious disease modelling and data analytics.

Source: YEN.com.gh