A lady has caused a commotion on social media platform Tiktok owing to her long tongue

The lady who has become a viral sensation showed off her tongue, stretched it and went on to dance with it

Social media users gushed over her lengthy tongue, just as men drooled over her physical look that complemented it

According to Live Science average human tongue is about 3.3 inches (8.5 centimeters) for men and 3.1 inches (7.9 cm) for women, but a lady's incredibly long tongue has stunned netizens.

The lady via her TikTok handle @ibpretty showcased her lengthy tongue with pride to her thousands of followers.

She twisted and danced with it. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ibpretty

With a smile on her pretty face that is complemented by her dimple, the lady stretched it to its full length.

She then positioned it in a 'U' shape and afterwards danced to an Amapiano beat with it.

Social media users gushed about her beauty and showcase, with some men going as far as professing love as well as expressing intentions to marry her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush

crazyMalik said:

"The sweetest dental formula...aaaaw am In love..we should always see the positive in people.girl you are wonderful ND beautifully made.I'd marry now."

richoppong333 said:

"Is the dimple for me babe.

"You win my heart forever ♥can't wait for you to my everlasting wife the mother of my children's."

HannaDiallo said:

"Ah ah see dimples and fine teeth on a fine face...chaii you're pretty."

KGermanie said:

"Don’t u think I will sleep watching this,, I wish I was a man.. it’s so lovely."

user5596146163214 said:

"Are we really not gonna talk abt her dimple tho."

