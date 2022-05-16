A story shared in a Facebook post by a Tamale based radio station revealed that a lady is in confusion regarding her marriage

According to the story, the lady found out that her husband was not the kind of person he portrayed himself to be

The story generated a lot of reactions as she sought advice regarding the issue. Netizens shared their opinion

A story narrated by an anonymous lady was shared on the official Facebook page of Tamale radio and has turned heads on social media. In the story, the lady seeks advice about a new development in her marriage that she is unhappy with.

According to the story, the lady found out that her husband was not in the prestigious car dealing business he portrayed himself to be before he and the lady got married.

Photo: Sad lady, washing bay boy

He was actually a washing bay attendant. This has caused confusion in the mind of the lady in the story, who now does not know what to do and is seeking advice from the general public.

in the story, she also got to know that her husband is not a graduate like herself which seems to be a major issue for her. In the Facebook post, people gave their opinion on the matter as they advised the lady.

Jamal Deen gave his two cents on the issue, saying:

I think u both deceived each other. He created de impression of dealing in cars and u created de impression of caring for him. In fact, he’s better than u!!!!!

Abdul-Salam Pogba Was not too happy with the lady as he said:

He didn't lie to you, he said he is a car dealer, and according to you, the place he works he really have to deal with cars. My sister, don't you think marrying car itself will be better than marrying someone who deals with it..?? You better change your life, marry a responsible man not property.... Anyway I'm just passing.

Imoro Issah also said:

Stay with the guy ok and help him he is your God given husband's don't there mistake and runaway you will suffer in life

