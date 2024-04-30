A video of Lady Julia's visit to the newly built maternity ward at Manhyia Hospital has gone viral on social media

The wife of the Asantehene interacted with the new mothers and presented them with gifts

Many people who commented on the video commended Lady Juila for the kind gesture done to the women

Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has earned the admiration of many after her benevolent act surfaced online.

This comes after she visited the newly built maternity ward at the Manhyia hospital to interact with the new mothers.

Otumfuo's wife showed her benevolent side by presenting hampers to the new mothers and interacting with them.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thepalaceview showed the new mothers looking visibly happy as they interacted with Lady Julia, who was beautifully dressed in an African print.

The adorable video, which had raked in over 6000 likes and 80 comments, was captioned:

"Our dear mom surprises patients at the newly built ward at Manhyia government hospital"

Ghanaians commend Lady Julia

Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended Lady Julia for the kind gesture exhibited towards the new mothers.

Ohene_Aboagye added:

she didn't ask whereever the lactating mother is from. Asante dɔ obiaa, yɛ nyɛ nyinyimuu

Nana Adwoa Sikapa stated:

am I the only person seeing that lady Julia resemble Asantehene her husband??? God bless you all

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

She's kind

Amma_Wusuaa commented:

Finally Manhyia hospital moved to a newly built maternity block. Did my rotation there.

Afia Obeng Mensah recated:

Lady Julia is such a beauty to behold

Mattan mairabo added:

Wooow very may God bless this woman

Abena Achiaa added:

Lady Julia is pretty

Old photo of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and wife trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that photos of Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, surfaced as she celebrated her birthday.

Lady Julia turned a year older on Tuesday, December 14 and many were those who wanted to wish her well.

The official Facebook page of Manhyia Palace led the well-wishes, sharing a beautiful photo of Asantehene and his wife.

