A terrible incident has occurred at Asawase as a man lost his life in his girlfriend's bedroom during a sleepover

Following the incident, the man was taken to the morgue and his girlfriend was apprehended by the police for further investigations

The man identified as Felix Arkoh is reported to have had dinner with his girlfriend and subsequently went to bed before the incident

In Asawase, a superb of Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, an unfortunate incident has occurred which has saddened residents of the community.

On Saturday, 14 May 2022, Felix visited his girlfriend on a night which was supposed to be a romantic one but ended sourly. The couple is said to have had dinner before they went indoors to have their rest. The story was reported by Joy online.

Photo: Sad black woman Source: Jasmin Merdan

Source: Getty Images

The next morning the worst possible end to their romantic encounter occurred when Felix was found lifeless on the bed. The incident was reported to the police, who rushed to the scene.

The body of Felix was sent to the Komfo Anokye teaching hospital by the Asawase police for an autopsy to be done in order for the cause of death to be determined.

The lady who was identified as Abena Boatemah has since been arrested by the police pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, the elder brother of Felix named Spio Hammond, speaking to Accra-based Class FM, pleaded with law enforcement to investigate the cause of the death of his brother.

Source: YEN.com.gh