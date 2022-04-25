A young student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been murdered by his friend for demanding payment of a GH¢300 debt

The deceased student was demanding the money from his friend to enable him to pay his fees as the university resumes academic work

Police say the story does not add up and have promised to get to the bottom of the sad murder of the 22-year-old student

Chilling revelations by police about the murder of a young student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) by his friend over a GH¢300 debt have gripped social media.

Kwaku Adu Gyamfi, a 22-year-old Biological Science student, was killed by his friend, Emmanuel Boateng, on Friday, April 22, in a town called Sewua in the Ashanti Region.

According to the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper, police have confirmed that preliminary investigations reveal Emmanuel lured Kwaku into a bush and allegedly clubbed him to death to avoid paying the debt.

Kwaku Adu Gyamfi (L) and his body covered with two pieces of cloth after the incident on Friday, April 22, 2022. Source: Facebook/@radiotamale, @antwibosiakoh.debrahsamuel.

Source: Facebook

Emmanuel, 25, also allegedly stole his friend’s iPhone 11 pro max after the murder.

On Sunday, April 24, 2022, Citi News also reported that the Ashanti Region Public Relations Officer, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, thinks there could be more to the story.

“We find the story a little hard to believe…We suspect there is more, and we are going to ensure we get the full details,” DSP Ahianyo is reported to have said.

DSP Ahianyo said during interrogation, Emmanuel confessed that he felt the only way to avoid paying the debt was to kill Kwaku.

Kwaku had been pushing for his money to enable him to prepare for school.

Police said the phone Emmanuel stole from the deceased KNUST student had been retrieved.

Kwaku’s body has since been deposited at the morgue.

Many have expressed sadness over the news.

One Asiedu Yaw Boateng Jnr commented, "Sad story rip dear," on Facebook.

Ki Mi also posted the following on Facebook in reaction to the sad story:

"Oh. This is so bad. Why have the thought to kill him. It because of the iPhone. Just to sell it. Greed has no end chai. Lesson to young ones."

KNUST Extends Deadline For Payment Of Fees By One Month

In other news, the management of KNUST has extended the deadline for payment of fees for deferred students by one month after over 6,000 students were deferred for late payment.

In a statement released on Friday, April 22, 2022, the university said that management agreed to extend the deadline following a meeting with the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, and other stakeholders.

“All students who were affected by the deadline of April 7, 2022, now have up to May 20, 2022, to settle their fees without further delay,” the statement stressed.

Source: YEN.com.gh