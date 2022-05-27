Some photos of a flooded land shared on Twitter have got many people talking. The land in the photos looks like a construction site.

The land is rumoured to be around the Ramat area. Many were surprised that someone bought land in such a water logged area

logged Tweeps who saw the photos had all sorts of reactions to what they saw. Some found the situation funny while others thought it was sad

Some photos of a flooded construction site have turned heads on Twitter. The recent floods have caused a lot of trouble for lots of people in Accra, and it seems the owner of the land in the photos is facing a similar dilemma.

Some people rumoured that he probably didn't know the land was a waterlogged area when it was sold to him, and now the rains have revealed the actual quality of the land to him. In the photos, the construction blocks on the land and the little wall which had already been built were surrounded by water.

Photo: Construction site flooded Source: lips_pi

Source: Twitter

Social Media Reactions

BakidaAlfred was of the view that the person was going to build regardless of the state of the land:

Listen he will still build and 5 years to come he go complain and call on the gov

Gbevu_Gbemela made a funny comment saying:

Dem sell river give your man

dtn_samuelRMFC seemed surprised as he said:

Which contractor or architect is wanting to build in a lagoon? Herh Charley

How To Lay A Strong Foundation When Building On A Water Logged Land

Building on waterlogged land is risky and stressful but highly possible. When building on soggy ground, it is advised that you invest in a rock-solid foundation.

A solid foundation helps prevent accidents or any future catastrophe that is likely to happen with a building built on such land if it lacks a strong foundation.

When building on the soggy land first, excavation of the soil is done. Builders are advised to dig at least 5 feet deep, after which large hard rocks are used to fill the opening, followed by smaller stones/gravels.

Large heaps of sand are then added and compressed to fill every gap in the soil. The combination is then left for some time to merge well together. Then, depending on how easily the land gets flooded, it is left in that state for 6 to 12 months to be compact enough for construction.

