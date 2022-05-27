A Ghanaian man has used his Twitter platform to complain about an incident that occurred during his early morning waakye purchase

In the tweet, the young man posted a photo of an individual who was ahead of him in the queue holding a long list

He expressed how much the incident bothered him, and other tweeps who chanced on the post could not help but laugh out loud

A young man with the handle, Tbag__1 has lamented about his experience while buying waakye early in the morning.

In the tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, he posted a picture of someone holding a long list. According to him, the person holding the list was in front of him, and the list contained instructions from people he was buying for.

The young man noticed this and was disappointed as that meant he would keep long in the queue before he gets the chance to buy. The tweet had a lot of people laughing as they could relate to his situation.

According to many, it is a frequent occurrence in waakye queues. They made all sorts of funny comments that made the comment section lit.

Social Media Reactions

hikk_i_am noticed biggie's waakye on the list and passed a hilarious comment:

If biggie ein waakye no cost pass everybody like I go shock waa

viewsdey seemed to be familiar with the occurrence and said:

Chale this thing must be stopped. Ah it dey bore

leon_davids also said:

You see these people if them start unless you take chair sit down press your phone cos them go buy the whole joint go office

Health Benefits Of Eating From Waakye Leaves

Waakye has some nice health benefits many people have not taken notice of, especially the leaves used to prepare them.

These leaves are known to give the waakye an attractive colour, but they also have some health benefits that are essential to the human body.

The leaves contain antioxidants which help the cells in the body. They also help fight diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses. So when eating waakye, these are some of the benefits one is likely to get.

