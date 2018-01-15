Top 20 construction companies in Ghana: contacts, services offered

The Ghanaian construction industry is rapidly evolving. Contractors have embraced new technology, and architects are coming up with modern and futuristic designs. The top construction companies in Ghana have embraced these new changes. Their work has contributed to the economic development of the country.

There are many construction companies in Ghana. Some have made a name for themselves by offering top-notch services and delivering high-quality work. They have created a legacy by building some of the best buildings in the country.

Top construction companies in Ghana

Below is a list of construction companies in Ghana. Most of them have won multiple excellence awards for their work.

1. Dagbon Construction Ltd.

Location: H/No. C17 Commercial Area. Tamale, North Region, Ghana

H/No. C17 Commercial Area. Tamale, North Region, Ghana Telephone numbers: +233504874737/ +233242640444

+233504874737/ +233242640444 Email address: info@dagbonepc.com

info@dagbonepc.com Postal address: P.O. Box 28, Tamale, North Region, Ghana

P.O. Box 28, Tamale, North Region, Ghana Website: dagbonepc.com

Dagbon Construction Limited's primary objective is to provide world-class civil, road, earthwork, and building services. It has worked closely with various government and private bodies to support the country's development.

2. Skylimit Structure Builders Ltd.

Location: Tema, Ghana

Tema, Ghana Telephone numbers: (+233) 0303 310976/ (+233) 024-464-0075/ (+233) 020-715-2707

(+233) 0303 310976/ (+233) 024-464-0075/ (+233) 020-715-2707 Email address: info@skylimitsb.com

info@skylimitsb.com Website: skylimitsb.com

Skylimit Structure Builders Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and has since expanded to other African nations. The firm engages in residential and commercial building. It also rents out equipment.

3. Nextregra Ghana Limited

Location: 5th Avenue Corporate Offices. Osu Avenue Extension, West Cantonments, Accra

5th Avenue Corporate Offices. Osu Avenue Extension, West Cantonments, Accra Telephone number: +233 (0) 544 342 296

+233 (0) 544 342 296 Website: nextregra.com

Nextregra Ghana Limited is part of the Nextregra Group, a company with multiple interests in the country. It offers services in the building, real estate development, international trading and IT industries.

4. Ghana UK Construction Ltd.

Location: Spintex Road, next to Action Chapel International, behind Empire Concretes, Ghana

Spintex Road, next to Action Chapel International, behind Empire Concretes, Ghana Telephone numbers: +233 (0)302802061/ +233 (0)26 7047 175

+233 (0)302802061/ +233 (0)26 7047 175 Email address: info@ghanaukconstruct.com

info@ghanaukconstruct.com Postal address: P. O. Box 9527 KIA, Accra-Ghana

P. O. Box 9527 KIA, Accra-Ghana Website: ghanaukconstruct.com

Ghana UK Construction Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and started operations in 2013. Since then, the company has established a track record of successful execution as general contractors and developers. It has a multinational team that has executed projects of various sizes.

5. Andoc Prestige Limited

Location: East Legon, Mpehuasem, Accra- Ghana

East Legon, Mpehuasem, Accra- Ghana Telephone numbers: +233(0) 262 648 648/ +233(0) 500 755 755

+233(0) 262 648 648/ +233(0) 500 755 755 Email address: info@andocprestige.com

info@andocprestige.com Postal address: P.O. Box CT 8830, Cantonment, Accra- Ghana

P.O. Box CT 8830, Cantonment, Accra- Ghana Website: andocprestige.com

Andoc Prestige Limited focuses on bringing comfort and cost savings to all clients. The company is committed to delivering the best homes and neighbourhoods possible. It is driven by quality and integrity.

6. Wayoe Engineering and Construction Limited

Location: Plot no. B997/11/1, Agona Ahanta Highway Ewusiejoe, Takoradi

Plot no. B997/11/1, Agona Ahanta Highway Ewusiejoe, Takoradi Telephone numbers: +233 (0) 544-355-779/ +233 (0) 544-355-780/ +233 (0) 243-269-356/ +233 (0) 312-000-432

+233 (0) 544-355-779/ +233 (0) 544-355-780/ +233 (0) 243-269-356/ +233 (0) 312-000-432 Email address: info@wayoeltd.com

info@wayoeltd.com Website: wayoeltd.com

Wayoe Engineering and Construction Limited (WEC) is among the country's largest privately owned building companies. It started operating in 2000 and has over two decades of experience in the field.

7. Rabotec Group

Location: BAA 15/1, Comm 18, Baatsona, Accra

BAA 15/1, Comm 18, Baatsona, Accra Telephone number: +233 (0) 302 915 215

+233 (0) 302 915 215 Email address: info@rabotecgroup.com

info@rabotecgroup.com Website: rabotecgroup.com

Rabotec Group offers services in the oil, mining, gas, energy, building, and transportation industries. It places sustainability and growth at the forefront of all decisions made.

8. Battis Group of Companies

Location: Opposite Kpogas Furniture, Spintex Road, Accra

Opposite Kpogas Furniture, Spintex Road, Accra Telephone number: +233 (0) 302948811

+233 (0) 302948811 Email address: info@battisgroup.com.gh

info@battisgroup.com.gh Website: battisgroup.com.gh

Battis Company Ltd. is the construction wing of the Battis Group, one of Ghana’s largest and most diversified private companies. The firm offers design and building services to local and international clients. Its goal is to deliver timely, affordable projects surpassing clients' expectations.

9. QGMI Corporate

Location: Hilla Limann Hwy, Accra, Ghana

Hilla Limann Hwy, Accra, Ghana Telephone number: +233 30 274 7836

+233 30 274 7836 Website: qgmi.eu

QGMI Corporate is a global infrastructure group specialising in developing, structuring, and implementing infrastructure projects in various parts of the world. The company is known for multiple projects in Ghana, including the expansion of Tamale Airport, the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road construction, and the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange.

10. Krane Construction Ltd.

Location: C214/4 Olympics Road Kokomlemle, Accra

C214/4 Olympics Road Kokomlemle, Accra Telephone numbers: +233 302 23 40 66/ +233 302 22 37 66/ +233 302 23 18 68

+233 302 23 40 66/ +233 302 22 37 66/ +233 302 23 18 68 Email address: info@kraneghana.com

info@kraneghana.com Postal address: P.O. Box AN 6744, Accra-North

P.O. Box AN 6744, Accra-North Website: kraneghana.com

Krane Construction Ltd. was established in 1990 and is 100% owned by Ghanaians. The firm has worked with numerous individual and corporate clients over the years. It has delivered high-quality projects of various types and sizes across the country.

11. Nickseth Construction Company Limited

Location: Amanfro-koo, Adenta Medina-Pantan Highway, Appiadu-Donyina High Street, Kumasi

Amanfro-koo, Adenta Medina-Pantan Highway, Appiadu-Donyina High Street, Kumasi Telephone numbers: +233(0)303942803/ +233 (0) 3220 97222 / 98448 /0551566333 /0551-599222

+233(0)303942803/ +233 (0) 3220 97222 / 98448 /0551566333 /0551-599222 Email addresses: info@nickseth.com/ nicksethconstruction@gmail.com,

info@nickseth.com/ nicksethconstruction@gmail.com, Website: nickseth.com

Nickseth Construction Company Limited designs, builds, manages projects, and manufactures quality building products. It covers all aspects of private and commercial building projects. The firm works in partnership with key consultants, institutions, subcontractors, and suppliers to deliver high-quality products and services.

12. Zakhem International Ltd.

Location: Tema High Industrial Area, Plot 68/9 and 18, Kpone, Tema, and PMB CT21 Cantonments, Accra

Tema High Industrial Area, Plot 68/9 and 18, Kpone, Tema, and PMB CT21 Cantonments, Accra Telephone number: +233-30-3-218950

+233-30-3-218950 Email address: zakhem@zakhem.com.gh

zakhem@zakhem.com.gh Website: zakhem.com

Zakhem International Ltd. is a well-establish multinational construction firm with bases in Ghana, Kenya, Algeria, Congo, Cyprus, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

The firm was founded in 1964 by brothers George and Abdallah in Beirut. It is known for constructing oil pipelines in African nations.

13. NGK Construction Ltd.

Location: Florenbert Plaza, 200 Westlands Blvd, Accra

Florenbert Plaza, 200 Westlands Blvd, Accra Telephone numbers: +233506191918/ +233501400004

+233506191918/ +233501400004 Email address: info@ngkconstructionltd.com

info@ngkconstructionltd.com Website: ngkconstructionltd.com

NGK Construction Ltd. specialises in architecture, project management, quantity surveying, interior and exterior décor, and building. The firm brings your dream home or real estate property to life. It aims to offer the highest quality service at the lowest possible cost.

14. Asterion Construction

Location: Indian Ocean Lake, Accra, Ghana

Indian Ocean Lake, Accra, Ghana Telephone number: +233 24 334 9950

+233 24 334 9950 Email address: info@asterionghana.com

info@asterionghana.com Website: asterionghana.com

Asterion Construction Ltd. is known for its commitment to work and delivery of high-quality infrastructure. This fast-growing company has qualified and experienced professionals who add an extra touch of class to your property. The firm does site preparation, road construction, renovations, and new structure construction.

15. De Simone Ltd

Location: Tema Heavy Industrial Area, Plot/Ind/A/38/2. Tema, Greater Accra

Tema Heavy Industrial Area, Plot/Ind/A/38/2. Tema, Greater Accra Telephone numbers: +233 (243) 3221688/ +233 (244) 321088

+233 (243) 3221688/ +233 (244) 321088 Email address: info@desimoneltd.com

info@desimoneltd.com Website: desimoneltd.com

De Simone Ltd has over five decades of experience in mining, civil, residential and commercial construction in West African nations. Many corporates and individuals have worked with this firm because of its excellent workmanship and timely deliveries.

16. Rango Construction Company Ltd.

Location: No. 4 Sam Nujoma Close, North Ridge, Accra

No. 4 Sam Nujoma Close, North Ridge, Accra Telephone number: +233 302 266 369

+233 302 266 369 Email address: info@rangoccl.com

info@rangoccl.com Website: rangoccl.com

Rango Construction Company Ltd is among the best civil engineering construction firms in the country. It builds and delivers exceptional infrastructure projects. Besides constructing buildings, it is one of the best road construction companies in Ghana.

17. Berock Ventures Limited

Location: Spintex Road, Kotobabi Cambodia P.O.Box SR 65, Spintex Road, Batsonaa

Spintex Road, Kotobabi Cambodia P.O.Box SR 65, Spintex Road, Batsonaa Telephone number: +233 302 814301

+233 302 814301 Email address: info@berockventures.com

info@berockventures.com Website: berockventures.com

Berock Ventures Limited was registered in 1993 and is one of the top building and construction companies in Ghana today. The firm is committed to providing quality and sustainable infrastructure development solutions in the country.

18. Inocon Group Limited

Location : No. 32, Spintex Road Accra, Ghana

: No. 32, Spintex Road Accra, Ghana Telephone number: +233-(0)30-2816-046

+233-(0)30-2816-046 Email address: info@inocongroupltd.com

info@inocongroupltd.com Postal address: P.O. Box DS281, Dansoman, Accra Ghana, West Africa

P.O. Box DS281, Dansoman, Accra Ghana, West Africa Website: inocongroupltd.com

Inocon Group Limited comprises a team of young, proactive professionals committed to excellent customer service and satisfaction. It is one of the best building construction companies in Ghana.

The company's areas of expertise are quantity surveying, valuation, civil and structural engineering, building engineering, and architecture.

19. Asanduff Construction Service Company

Location: Off No. TMA 0411, Adjacent Adenta Police Barrier, Adenta, Accra, Ghana

Off No. TMA 0411, Adjacent Adenta Police Barrier, Adenta, Accra, Ghana Telephone number: +233-208-176-867

+233-208-176-867 Email address: info@asanduffconstruction.com

info@asanduffconstruction.com Website: asanduffconstruction.com

Asanduff Construction Service Company is one of the top 10 construction companies in Ghana. It is a family-owned business that has served people for over two decades and is now run by the family's second generation.

The firm is known for delivering high-end structures and services. Besides construction, the firm's operations include block manufacturing, trucking, and hauling services.

20. JOSHOB Construction Limited

Location: 29 Samora Machel Road, Asylum Down, Accra-North (Accra)/ No 3 Cedar Crescent Danyame (Kumasi)

29 Samora Machel Road, Asylum Down, Accra-North (Accra)/ No 3 Cedar Crescent Danyame (Kumasi) Telephone numbers: (+233) 302260529/ (+233) 20 430034

(+233) 302260529/ (+233) 20 430034 Email address: info@joshobconstructiongh.com

info@joshobconstructiongh.com Website: joshobconstructiongh.com

JOSHOB Construction Limited is among the top construction companies in Accra, Ghana. The firm believes in building and maintaining sustainable infrastructure in Ghanaian communities.

JOSHOB is known for high standards of workmanship in a timely manner. The company was founded by James Brown, an astute entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the construction industry.

Which is the best construction company in Ghana?

The best construction firms include JOSHOB Construction, Asanduff Construction Service Company, Inocon Group Limited, Berock Ventures Limited, Rango Construction Company Ltd., De Simone Ltd, Asterion Construction, NGK Construction Ltd., Zakhem International Ltd., and Nickseth Construction Company Limited.

How many construction companies are in Ghana?

There are about 2,500 active building and construction contractors currently operating in the country. They range from small enterprises to foreign multinational civil engineering and construction giants.

Which company is best for construction?

The best construction firm is one that offers quality services and has a track record of offering high-quality services at affordable costs.

There are numerous construction companies in Ghana. The best ones are known for their competitive prices, quality services, and impressive portfolios.

