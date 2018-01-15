Top 20 construction companies in Ghana: contacts, services offered
The Ghanaian construction industry is rapidly evolving. Contractors have embraced new technology, and architects are coming up with modern and futuristic designs. The top construction companies in Ghana have embraced these new changes. Their work has contributed to the economic development of the country.
There are many construction companies in Ghana. Some have made a name for themselves by offering top-notch services and delivering high-quality work. They have created a legacy by building some of the best buildings in the country.
Top construction companies in Ghana
Below is a list of construction companies in Ghana. Most of them have won multiple excellence awards for their work.
1. Dagbon Construction Ltd.
- Location: H/No. C17 Commercial Area. Tamale, North Region, Ghana
- Telephone numbers: +233504874737/ +233242640444
- Email address: info@dagbonepc.com
- Postal address: P.O. Box 28, Tamale, North Region, Ghana
- Website: dagbonepc.com
Dagbon Construction Limited's primary objective is to provide world-class civil, road, earthwork, and building services. It has worked closely with various government and private bodies to support the country's development.
2. Skylimit Structure Builders Ltd.
- Location: Tema, Ghana
- Telephone numbers: (+233) 0303 310976/ (+233) 024-464-0075/ (+233) 020-715-2707
- Email address: info@skylimitsb.com
- Website: skylimitsb.com
Skylimit Structure Builders Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and has since expanded to other African nations. The firm engages in residential and commercial building. It also rents out equipment.
3. Nextregra Ghana Limited
- Location: 5th Avenue Corporate Offices. Osu Avenue Extension, West Cantonments, Accra
- Telephone number: +233 (0) 544 342 296
- Website: nextregra.com
Nextregra Ghana Limited is part of the Nextregra Group, a company with multiple interests in the country. It offers services in the building, real estate development, international trading and IT industries.
4. Ghana UK Construction Ltd.
- Location: Spintex Road, next to Action Chapel International, behind Empire Concretes, Ghana
- Telephone numbers: +233 (0)302802061/ +233 (0)26 7047 175
- Email address: info@ghanaukconstruct.com
- Postal address: P. O. Box 9527 KIA, Accra-Ghana
- Website: ghanaukconstruct.com
Ghana UK Construction Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and started operations in 2013. Since then, the company has established a track record of successful execution as general contractors and developers. It has a multinational team that has executed projects of various sizes.
5. Andoc Prestige Limited
- Location: East Legon, Mpehuasem, Accra- Ghana
- Telephone numbers: +233(0) 262 648 648/ +233(0) 500 755 755
- Email address: info@andocprestige.com
- Postal address: P.O. Box CT 8830, Cantonment, Accra- Ghana
- Website: andocprestige.com
Andoc Prestige Limited focuses on bringing comfort and cost savings to all clients. The company is committed to delivering the best homes and neighbourhoods possible. It is driven by quality and integrity.
6. Wayoe Engineering and Construction Limited
- Location: Plot no. B997/11/1, Agona Ahanta Highway Ewusiejoe, Takoradi
- Telephone numbers: +233 (0) 544-355-779/ +233 (0) 544-355-780/ +233 (0) 243-269-356/ +233 (0) 312-000-432
- Email address: info@wayoeltd.com
- Website: wayoeltd.com
Wayoe Engineering and Construction Limited (WEC) is among the country's largest privately owned building companies. It started operating in 2000 and has over two decades of experience in the field.
7. Rabotec Group
- Location: BAA 15/1, Comm 18, Baatsona, Accra
- Telephone number: +233 (0) 302 915 215
- Email address: info@rabotecgroup.com
- Website: rabotecgroup.com
Rabotec Group offers services in the oil, mining, gas, energy, building, and transportation industries. It places sustainability and growth at the forefront of all decisions made.
8. Battis Group of Companies
- Location: Opposite Kpogas Furniture, Spintex Road, Accra
- Telephone number: +233 (0) 302948811
- Email address: info@battisgroup.com.gh
- Website: battisgroup.com.gh
Battis Company Ltd. is the construction wing of the Battis Group, one of Ghana’s largest and most diversified private companies. The firm offers design and building services to local and international clients. Its goal is to deliver timely, affordable projects surpassing clients' expectations.
9. QGMI Corporate
- Location: Hilla Limann Hwy, Accra, Ghana
- Telephone number: +233 30 274 7836
- Website: qgmi.eu
QGMI Corporate is a global infrastructure group specialising in developing, structuring, and implementing infrastructure projects in various parts of the world. The company is known for multiple projects in Ghana, including the expansion of Tamale Airport, the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road construction, and the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange.
10. Krane Construction Ltd.
- Location: C214/4 Olympics Road Kokomlemle, Accra
- Telephone numbers: +233 302 23 40 66/ +233 302 22 37 66/ +233 302 23 18 68
- Email address: info@kraneghana.com
- Postal address: P.O. Box AN 6744, Accra-North
- Website: kraneghana.com
Krane Construction Ltd. was established in 1990 and is 100% owned by Ghanaians. The firm has worked with numerous individual and corporate clients over the years. It has delivered high-quality projects of various types and sizes across the country.
11. Nickseth Construction Company Limited
- Location: Amanfro-koo, Adenta Medina-Pantan Highway, Appiadu-Donyina High Street, Kumasi
- Telephone numbers: +233(0)303942803/ +233 (0) 3220 97222 / 98448 /0551566333 /0551-599222
- Email addresses: info@nickseth.com/ nicksethconstruction@gmail.com,
- Website: nickseth.com
Nickseth Construction Company Limited designs, builds, manages projects, and manufactures quality building products. It covers all aspects of private and commercial building projects. The firm works in partnership with key consultants, institutions, subcontractors, and suppliers to deliver high-quality products and services.
12. Zakhem International Ltd.
- Location: Tema High Industrial Area, Plot 68/9 and 18, Kpone, Tema, and PMB CT21 Cantonments, Accra
- Telephone number: +233-30-3-218950
- Email address: zakhem@zakhem.com.gh
- Website: zakhem.com
Zakhem International Ltd. is a well-establish multinational construction firm with bases in Ghana, Kenya, Algeria, Congo, Cyprus, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.
The firm was founded in 1964 by brothers George and Abdallah in Beirut. It is known for constructing oil pipelines in African nations.
13. NGK Construction Ltd.
- Location: Florenbert Plaza, 200 Westlands Blvd, Accra
- Telephone numbers: +233506191918/ +233501400004
- Email address: info@ngkconstructionltd.com
- Website: ngkconstructionltd.com
NGK Construction Ltd. specialises in architecture, project management, quantity surveying, interior and exterior décor, and building. The firm brings your dream home or real estate property to life. It aims to offer the highest quality service at the lowest possible cost.
14. Asterion Construction
- Location: Indian Ocean Lake, Accra, Ghana
- Telephone number: +233 24 334 9950
- Email address: info@asterionghana.com
- Website: asterionghana.com
Asterion Construction Ltd. is known for its commitment to work and delivery of high-quality infrastructure. This fast-growing company has qualified and experienced professionals who add an extra touch of class to your property. The firm does site preparation, road construction, renovations, and new structure construction.
15. De Simone Ltd
- Location: Tema Heavy Industrial Area, Plot/Ind/A/38/2. Tema, Greater Accra
- Telephone numbers: +233 (243) 3221688/ +233 (244) 321088
- Email address: info@desimoneltd.com
- Website: desimoneltd.com
De Simone Ltd has over five decades of experience in mining, civil, residential and commercial construction in West African nations. Many corporates and individuals have worked with this firm because of its excellent workmanship and timely deliveries.
16. Rango Construction Company Ltd.
- Location: No. 4 Sam Nujoma Close, North Ridge, Accra
- Telephone number: +233 302 266 369
- Email address: info@rangoccl.com
- Website: rangoccl.com
Rango Construction Company Ltd is among the best civil engineering construction firms in the country. It builds and delivers exceptional infrastructure projects. Besides constructing buildings, it is one of the best road construction companies in Ghana.
17. Berock Ventures Limited
- Location: Spintex Road, Kotobabi Cambodia P.O.Box SR 65, Spintex Road, Batsonaa
- Telephone number: +233 302 814301
- Email address: info@berockventures.com
- Website: berockventures.com
Berock Ventures Limited was registered in 1993 and is one of the top building and construction companies in Ghana today. The firm is committed to providing quality and sustainable infrastructure development solutions in the country.
18. Inocon Group Limited
- Location: No. 32, Spintex Road Accra, Ghana
- Telephone number: +233-(0)30-2816-046
- Email address: info@inocongroupltd.com
- Postal address: P.O. Box DS281, Dansoman, Accra Ghana, West Africa
- Website: inocongroupltd.com
Inocon Group Limited comprises a team of young, proactive professionals committed to excellent customer service and satisfaction. It is one of the best building construction companies in Ghana.
The company's areas of expertise are quantity surveying, valuation, civil and structural engineering, building engineering, and architecture.
19. Asanduff Construction Service Company
- Location: Off No. TMA 0411, Adjacent Adenta Police Barrier, Adenta, Accra, Ghana
- Telephone number: +233-208-176-867
- Email address: info@asanduffconstruction.com
- Website: asanduffconstruction.com
Asanduff Construction Service Company is one of the top 10 construction companies in Ghana. It is a family-owned business that has served people for over two decades and is now run by the family's second generation.
The firm is known for delivering high-end structures and services. Besides construction, the firm's operations include block manufacturing, trucking, and hauling services.
20. JOSHOB Construction Limited
- Location: 29 Samora Machel Road, Asylum Down, Accra-North (Accra)/ No 3 Cedar Crescent Danyame (Kumasi)
- Telephone numbers: (+233) 302260529/ (+233) 20 430034
- Email address: info@joshobconstructiongh.com
- Website: joshobconstructiongh.com
JOSHOB Construction Limited is among the top construction companies in Accra, Ghana. The firm believes in building and maintaining sustainable infrastructure in Ghanaian communities.
JOSHOB is known for high standards of workmanship in a timely manner. The company was founded by James Brown, an astute entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the construction industry.
Which is the best construction company in Ghana?
The best construction firms include JOSHOB Construction, Asanduff Construction Service Company, Inocon Group Limited, Berock Ventures Limited, Rango Construction Company Ltd., De Simone Ltd, Asterion Construction, NGK Construction Ltd., Zakhem International Ltd., and Nickseth Construction Company Limited.
How many construction companies are in Ghana?
There are about 2,500 active building and construction contractors currently operating in the country. They range from small enterprises to foreign multinational civil engineering and construction giants.
Which company is best for construction?
The best construction firm is one that offers quality services and has a track record of offering high-quality services at affordable costs.
There are numerous construction companies in Ghana. The best ones are known for their competitive prices, quality services, and impressive portfolios.
