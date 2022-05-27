A sad young lady has recently sparked huge conversations among YEN readers after opening up about her break up after dating her boyfriend for years

In a video, she was seen wailing while she shared that she was with her partner for 10 years

@Maame Esi Single commented: "Just 6 years and you are crying, mine was 11 getting to 12 years i nearly died. I thank God for my life"

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh reported that a broken hearted Ghanaian lady with the TikTok handle, @choco_qwen took to her timeline to share that she broke up with her boyfriend of 10 years and she is finding it difficult to forget him.

Young lady posing for the camera and crying in a video Photo credit: @choco_qwen/Tiktok

In the video, she was seen crying her heart out. Her post came with the caption;

"I’m trying to forget about it it hurt so bad "

Many YEN.com.gh readers who saw the post had a lot to say about it. Over 2,000 people reacted to it with close to 400 commenting.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the interesting comments below;

@Gracina Nsiah replied:

10 years why? Medical school sef be 7yrs, take heart dear,u go find another dude such is life.

@Tinah Nunoo wrote:

Those asking why she dated for that long are the same people who reign insults on ladies who refuse to date broke guys….. what if they started when the guy was broke but chose to be with him to help him build up ????

@Myt Boss commented:

So you guys want her to be jumping from one man to another. How will she know that the man is going to Leave her when he’s doing everything for her. How will you know your man will leave you for another woman when he’s not an abusive person or a cheater. Men can change at anytime please stop blaming the girl.

From @Diana Kwofie:

Hmmm. Is not easy.. when you have hopes in him. And he let you down.. is hurtful.. I can feel your pain my Dear..

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an emotional 30-year-old Ghanaian lady recently opened up about a heartbreaking news she recently received.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GHOne TV had the sad lady anonymously sharing that her boyfriend ended things with her after they dated for seven years and just four months after the break up, she found out that he was getting married.

According to the lady, her relationship with her ex was not all rosey as it was filled with a level of abuse but she was not willing to throw seven years away just like that.

