A Ghanaian lady has recently shared how she unfortunately lost the man she had dated for many years to another woman

In an anonymous post, the 30-year-old lady recounted that just four months after ending things with her boyfriend, he married another lady

She revealed losing her job due to the emotional trauma she experience and admitted she has trust issues now

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An emotional 30-year-old Ghanaian lady has recently opened up about a heartbreaking news she recently received.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GHOne TV had the sad lady anonymously sharing that her boyfriend ended things with her after they dated for seven years and just four months after the break up, she found out that he was getting married.

Sad young lady, happy newly wedded Photo credit: Westend61, Bread and Butter Productions/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the lady, her relationship with her ex was not all rosey as it was filled with a level of abuse but she was not willing to throw seven years away just like that. She was determined to ensure the relationship ends up in a relationship but that unfortunately was not the case.

She also revealed that the news took such a huge toll on her that she could not function well at work and ended up losing her job and she began to think there was something wrong with her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It has been two years and the heartbroken lady admits that she struggles to fully trust people again.

She shared more about her experience in the post linked here.

Young Lady In Tears After Finding Out Boyfriend of 2 Years Has Been Married For 6 Years With Kids

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady recently took to social media to open up about how she found out she was dating a married man.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of chinaza_m_ had her sharing that after dating her boyfriend for two years, she just found out he had been married all along with children.

Apparently my boyfriend of 2 years is married for 6 years now with 2 kids, I can't fine the tears. For all the nights I prayed for him and gave my whole heart, it is well, unless I don't serve a living God.

Source: YEN.com.gh