A woman shared her story of why she left a man she had fallen in love with, only for him to milk her financially and cheat on her

She revealed that she thought she could change him and help him become a better man despite warnings from his mother

The man struggled to keep a job, still lived with his parents, and didn’t appreciate her countless efforts

A local woman was left heartbroken and financially abused after her man, whom she went above and beyond for, cheated on her.

Relationships are hard. There’s no two ways about it. While you may know a couple (or you may be that couple) where everything appears dreamy on the outside, you never know what’s going on behind closed doors.

A woman realised that the man of her dreams proved to be a financial parasite who toyed with her heart. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

The lady shared her heart-shattering experience with W24, where she revealed that she thought she would be able to change the man she had fallen in love with despite being warned about him by his mother.

She met her bae, now ex, while going through the last part of an abusive seven-year relationship with the father of her son. She considered her bae her best friend.

However, it wasn’t long before she realized that the man she fell for had grabbed hold of the opportunity to milk her financially.

It was also disclosed that the man, aged 41 years old, still lives with his mother and is the eldest of four.

The woman shared that he is separated from his wife, and his mother dictates his life.

"I looked for jobs for him, and he would always mess up and get fired, and his own family never lifted a finger for him and never appreciated my efforts," she shared.

After all the hurt and pain she was going through, she reached a breaking point when she booked a holiday for his birthday. The trip was anything but paradise as they fought, and he disappeared. In a desperate attempt to salvage the situation, the woman told his mother that he had walked away.

"She asked, 'what did you expect from him since you thought you could change him?' After that, I just dumped him," she said.

At this time, he had proposed, but it didn't mean anything to her.

"I discovered for the fourth time that he was cheating on me with his now ex, whom he owes money."

The woman says she believes in true love, but she has learned that there are opportunists who will play with your emotions.

South Africans shared their views and opinions on the sour romance on Facebook:

To Refrigeration Spare Sales wrote:

“This does not have to do with gender, but personality and it’s not what u do for a person that makes them loyal but its inner decision of self-control and maintain the integrity of your partner because you don't hurt what you love.”

Nothemba Mhono Gom said:

“I have never paid huge amounts of money to build a man, I have too many responsibilities. You can build your man by motivating and respecting him. When he decides to leave you'll only cry because of a broken heart, not stress about how much money I've spent on him. I value the little money I have.”

Babwa Busiswa Bulelwa Khaya commented:

“Thank God we have insurance like Assupol to cover those that can't stand for issues like this. Mind you, we also get betrayed by the other gender, but here we are.”

