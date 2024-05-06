Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on his 74th birthday, celebrated his special day with other dignitaries and loved ones

The Ga Mantse was among the guests who went to the Kumasi to celebrate the Asantehene on his special day

Many people who reacted to the video commended Ga Mantse for attending the event in Kumasi

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu marked his 74th birthday with elegance and royalty as dignitaries from various walks of life thronged the Ashanti Regional capital to celebrate the great King into his new age.

Among the dignitaries included the Ga-Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The reverend traditional ruler earlier attended the Executive Launch and unveiling of the Asantehene Commemorative Stamps, hosted at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace on Friday, May 2024.

The latest video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GTV Ghana, also showed the Ga Mantse beautifully dressed in a white cloth as he joined hundreds for Otumfuo's birthday Thanksgiving service.

Befitting a king of his status, the Ga Mantse was warmly received amidst drumming as he was ushered into the St. Cyprian's Anglican Church in Fante New Town in Kumasi for the service.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were left in awe, with some congratulating the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his new age.

Samuel Obeng Dapaah commented:

Nana you're welcome to Asante

Philip Tetteh Lartey reacted:

Piawwwwww my two lovely Kings in Ghana Asantehene and Ga mantse.we are all one people

Eric Buatin added:

These are the things we want to see- unity amongst our traditional leaders. Ga Mantse God bless your reign

Nana Yaw InkoomPaintsil Freeman added:

Complete gentleman n he understands the tradition as well

Awurama Frimpong-Manso added:

I can watch him speak all day even though I don’t understand his language everything about him is unique

edmax.autoparts added:

You see the reason I always have problem with people who try to divide us as one people? Always rubbishing each others culture forgetting that the kings themselves love and support each other. Is this not beautiful?

Manhyia Palace displays looted artefacts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II toured the Manhyia Museum, where its latest valuable artefacts were displayed.

The King examined the artefacts stolen from the Palace during the Sagrenti War of 1874.

The Asantehene hailed the return of the artefacts and urged the public to visit the Manhyia Palace Museum.

