A heavily pregnant lady stole the show at legendary musician Daddy Lumba's Legends Night concert in the UK

She got the opportunity to share the stage with her idol, and she sprayed money on him

The video melted many hearts as people wished her a safe delivery

A heavily pregnant woman living in the UK went viral after she showed up at the concert of Ghanaian legendary musician Daddy Lumba, dubbed Legends Night.

The event was held on Monday, May 6, 2024, at The Lighthouse Theatre, London, England.

Pregnant woman stole the show at Daddy Lumba's concert

A heavily pregnant woman dressed in a fitting brown dress with a thigh-high cut stole the moment at Daddy Lumba's concert. She danced hard and sang the songs he performed word for word.

She was later escorted to the stage by security, and with joy, she ran to hug the Opono Hini Me hitmaker.

In the video, the heavily pregnant lady decided to bless her idol by spraying pounds on him during his performance.

While on stage, she danced, sang the songs Daddy Lumba performed, and sprayed more cash on him amidst cheers from the crowd.

Below is a video of the pregnant lady dancing hard and enjoying herself at Daddy Lumba's concert.

Below is a video of the pregnant lady meeting Daddy Lumba.

Reactions as a heavily pregnant woman stole the show at Daddy Lumba's concert

The video melted the hearts of many people, with many wishing her a safe delivery.

Others talked about Ghanaians in the UK having had a good time this past weekend, from Ghanaian rapper Medikal's sold-out concert at Indigo at the O2 to Daddy Lumba's.

Below are the lovely opinions of people:

ellaisprity said:

Things we love to watch

afuaamponsah87 said:

Awwww lovely❤️. Safe delivery hun

portiacute1 said:

Awwww May she have a safe and sound delivery

nanakwamewiredu said:

So beautiful

paninyerenanayaa said:

The living legend

funkebade_7 said:

Ghanaians in the UK have really partied these few days. I'm happy for them❤️

