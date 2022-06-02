Wife of Ghanaian musician, Liha Miller has debunked divorce rumours that have been circulating in the media

In an exclusive interview with ZionFelix, she revealed that she and Patapaa are still together and the rumours are false

She also revealed in the same interview that distance has played a major role in their marriage since she has resumed duties as a nurse in Germany

Wife of Ghanaian musician, Liha Miller has finally broken her silence on the rumours about a divorce making the rounds on social media.

In a newly released interview with ZionFelix, she trashed out the divorce rumours which have been in the news for some weeks now.

Liha revealed that she was “really surprised” when she heard about the rumours on social media.

“I think I should be the first one to know.”

According to her, she didn't see it fit to respond to the rumours because she knew it was wasn't true. She also noted that neither did she and Patapaa talk about it

“I don't talk with Patapaa about such things because we know it is not true. You can't follow every news that is going on. If it something really bad, I'll just take a screenshot and send it to him."

She noted that she and her husband do trust each other even with the long distance relationship they are in. She said has resumed her duties as a nurse in two different hospitals in Germany and she can only spend a week in Ghana, due to this, she hardly sees her husband.

After almost a year and a half, she shared that the journey hasn't been an easy one. But she noted that with all the challenges and distance playing a factor in all of this, she hoped that in future, they would get to stay together in one country as a couple.

It's good. It's difficult because of the distance. I wouldn't lie about it. Like I said, I'm working here (Germany). I cannot leave my work and come to Ghana. He can do his music all around the world. He can go and stay anywhere he likes. But he's a Ghanaian. I think the best place to do his music is in Ghana. Maybe he can come here (Germany) to do his video shoots.

She pointed out that, on several occasions, people have assumed she and Patapaa have separated because she was not wearing her wedding ring.

Liha Miller told ZionFelix that on occasion where she is not wearing her wedding ring she is playing a character in a movie.

She pointed out that a Nigerian comedian, Nkubi, who she has been on set with, changes the finger the ring is on when filming.

“But when we are shooting, he will remove it to the other finger. It’s normal. It depends on the character you are. If I remove this ring right now, it doesn’t mean I’m not married to the person again. Every marriage has problems, has its ups and downs, I’m not talking about that.”

However, when rumours about the supposed split between Liha Miller and Patapaa broke, Patapaa came out to debunk them.

