A heartwarming video of a young lady showering praises on her lover as he worked has gone viral

The young man acted shy at first when the lady started filming him and begun singing his praises

Netizens who saw the video commended the young lady for finding a hardworking guy as a lover

A Ghanaian lady's way of marketing her boyfriend's business has warmed the hearts of many on TikTok.

The viral video, seen by YEN.com.gh, showed when the handsome young man, a porridge seller, was busy attending to customers.

Lady flaunts lover as he works Photo credit: @adepablinkz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As he worked, the lady whose face did not show in the video was heard in the background singing her lover's praises and hyping him.

The lady put everyone on notice as she revealed that the guy was his lover, hence expressing happiness at seeing him work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The young man, on his part, acted shy as he struggled to look into the camera and concentrated on attending to customers.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2,000 likes and 21 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend the lady for getting a hardworking lover

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady for finding a hard-working guy as his lover.

Others also praised the young man for his looks.

ADEPA LEGACY revealed:

he's handsome papa

LizzyWittyEnnim jokingly asked:

pls is ur boyfriend single?

GH SHUGABOY reacted:

Ei he Dey

Mason flaunts mason boyfriend in TikTok video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty lady had shown her boyfriend to the rest of the world in a new trend where women are made to show off their lovers and say how proud they are of them.

The viral video on TikTok showed the lady was seen standing at a construction site and recorded someone working.

Judging from the voice in the background, the lady indicated that the construction worker, who was busily doing his work, was her boyfriend.

She did not mind flaunting her man and even showing the work he was engaged in for the whole world to see.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh