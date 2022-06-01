There is pandemonium on social media following a video of the public flogging of a man and a woman in Wa, the Western Region capital

Although accounts of the reason for the flogging are sketchy many reports indicate that the two people leaked an explicit video online

Police have meanwhile said they have invited the chiefs of the community over the flogging since it allegedly took place at the palace of a traditional ruler

Social media is divided over the appropriateness of a public flogging of a man and a woman by traditional leaders in Wa for indecent behaviour.

According to reports, the young adults were lashed in public at different times at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s palace on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

One such report by 3News said the young man and woman had leaked their explicit video online however, others said the lady had uploaded a video on social media that she did hook-ups. Still other reports also claimed the girl described herself as a prostitute. The said videos caused a massive stir in the predominantly Muslim community.

Reports say the matter was reported to the traditional leaders in the community who directed residents to fish out the people behind the said videos since they breached Islamic doctrines on decent behaviour. Although Ghana does not operate under Sharia law, the traditional rulers in many rural communities wield enormous authority.

Residents eventually found the people behind the videos – the unidentified man and woman – and dragged them to the forecourt of the palace for the lashes.

In the video of the man being punished, he was flogged at least nine times.

The video, which has been shared on Twitter has stirred mixed reactions. While some commentators felt the law courts should have recommended the appropriate punishment, others said the punishment was appropriate because it happened in a predominantly Muslim community.

Social media reactions

The coast of Gold & blacknesses, tweeting @GhWinneba commented:

“Great job,next time this will be a lesson to the others,we are coming so stupid people and forgetting who we are ”

Shenseea Ghanaian Boyfriend (@Never_goingbrok), said:

“So what is the beating in this. Sometimes you feel sad being an African”

Issah Subail, who tweets @Akurubo_IK commented as follows:

“It’s very sad but this ain’t the best punishment besides others have done worst of similar things in this same town but at our end, it’s the ordinary person that the law is against.”

Iddrisu Abdul-Aziz (@Iddrisu102) also expressed the following sentiment:

“We are not animals and as such intimacy between two parties should not be done in the public view . This is not accepted particularly in an Islamic community.”

paul abugah (@paulabugah2) felt two consenting adults should be able to exercise their rights:

“Such nonsense, these are two consented adults who who decided to do their own things. Y should they be lashed in public? Ghana paa die3!”

Police in the Upper West Region have meanwhile said they have invited some chiefs at the Wa Naa palace over the flogging of the two persons over the leaked video.

