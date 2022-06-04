Dr UN whose real name is Kwame Owusu Fordjour has made a video to reply Kwadwo Nkansah better known as Lilwin

This comes on the back of a statue that Lilwin rejected saying it looked like the famous social media sensation Dr UN

Dr UN said he does not receive awards of the caliber that was presented to Lilwin as he is above that level

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has spoken following a post made by famous Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah (Lilwin) saying that a statue made for him (the actor) looked like him (the social media sensation).

In a video shared by popular blogger ZionFelix, Kwame Fordjour indicated that he is above the level where honours such as what Lilwin was presented would be given to him.

"I don't receive awards of such calibre. Lilwin saying that statue should be given me...well if it were given me, I would just take it to appreciate the person who created it," he said.

Reactions from Ghanaians on social media

How Dr UN became popular

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, on Friday, August 28, 2020, pulled off one of the biggest scams witnessed in Ghana.

Dr UN under his auspices initiated an award scheme dubbed Global Blueprint Excellence Awards through which he presented plaques and citations to over 20 accomplished personalities.

The awardees were drawn from various spheres of life with entertainers, politicians, business people, among others on the list.

At the awards, 'Dr' Fordjour gave out plaques which had “UN Kofi Annan Excellence Awards” inscribed on them in a bid to draw a link between the scheme, the UN, and the late Kofi Annan.

But days later, it has turned out that the organiser of the awards is a shady character who has no connections with the United Nations or Kofi Annan.

Source: YEN.com.gh