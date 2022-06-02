Cobby Skills, a young Ghanaian gentleman has shared a post about two little puppies going for GH₵80,000

In the post that ended up heaping massive reactions online, the gentleman explained that the young animals are extremely smart

Social media users have been sharing mixed thoughts about the exorbitant price and YEN.com.gh put together some of the most compelling comments

A young man in Ghana known on Twitter as Cobby Skills has gotten tons of social media users unable to keep calm after he shared photos of two puppies he says are going for a whopping GH₵80,000.

According to the young man in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his personal handle, the puppies are so expensive because they grow into extremely smart creatures capable of doing so much.

The amount stated is more than the combined salary of the average Ghanaian worker over the period of an entire year, which explains why most people were uncomfortable to learn of the rather exorbitant price.

Photo Of 2 Puppies Going For GH₵80,000 Photo credit: @cobbyskillz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

What Ghanaians had to say about this

Below were some comments gathered by YEN.com.gh from the thousands of reactions that were shared to the post by Cobby Skills.

@osei__nancy replying to @cobbyskillz said:

Y’all are joking in this Ghana , why will it grow to become the Lion of Judah?

@yaw_eduful_ replying to @cobbyskillz indicated:

Titi sika ¢400,000,000(4 hundred million)? Please how much is Vitz or Picanto. I want to start Uber business

@AnsahDavidKwam2 mentioned:

Hahaha A shock saf,a dog sold for 400,000,000 na dzata koraa be how much?Let me ask Freedom Ceaser for dzata's price

Source: YEN.com.gh