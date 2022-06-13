The hustle is real is all people have been saying on social media after a video of a woman hawking groundnut on a bike went viral

The woman can be seen on the bicycle with a pan of groundnut on her head, riding it smoothly without any hitches

The video shared by GH Kwaku on his Instagram page left people in disbelief as they reacted to the strong will of the lady

A Ghanaian lady has shocked and impressed a lot of people on social media. In a video, the lady is seen carrying a pan of groundnut on her head while riding a bicycle.

She is able to balance the pan in such a manner it doesn't fall on the ground. She rode through multiple allies at a decent pace without her pan of groundnut shaking for even a little bit.

Photo: woman hawking groundnut, surprised lady. source: Gh Kwaku, Westend61

Source: UGC

Many people were impressed with her skill and expressed their surprise on Gh Kwaku's Instagram page, where the video was shared.

Folks were proud of her and highlighted how hard Ghana had become hence the lady having to work so hard. From the comments from people, it seems the incident occurred in Nungua.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social Media Reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from people who saw the video.

yurceleb._ said:

This shows how hard the economy is

iam_queccioware couldn't stop laughing as he said:

Eno bi juju be that

mannyk51 also said:

Hmm. All I can say is God bless our women and save them from our evil leaders.

lanyobi_kitchen commented saying:

Wow that's determination. This lady can do wonders when helped.

egyafynn also said:

Eii wey magic this ❤️ our mothers ernn aww ❤️

See video here

Hardworking Ghanaian Man Who Hawks Banku For A Living Impresses peeps With His Diligence

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about another hardworking Ghanaian.

A Ghanaian man has left people in their feelings after a post he shared on Facebook. In the post, he shared details of his business.

The man posted photos of himself in an apron with several pots on his head containing the food he sells.

He is soliciting help from the general public as he wants to set up a restaurant of his own. Many people blessed him for his hard work and wished him well.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh