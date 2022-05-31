A Ghanaian man has left people in their feelings after a post he shared on Facebook. In the post, he shared details of his business

The man posted some photos of himself in an apron with several pots on his head containing the food he sells

He is soliciting help from the general public as he wants to set up a restaurant of his own. Many people blessed him for his hard work and wished him well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a post, a young Ghanaian man has shared his hustle and is asking for help from individuals who can.

The young man's business is an impressive one. He hawks banku and Fufu for a living. He carries large pots on his head containing the food items and sells them to his customers or people he meets daily during his rounds.

Photo: Man hawking banku and fufu Source: Sena Kossi Domingo Senason

Source: UGC

He says he wants to take his business to the next level and wants to open up a restaurant. The name of the young man is Sena Kossi Domingo Senason. He is based in the Volta Region of Ghana. Aside from his business, he is also a teacher.

He gave out some contact details in case people wanted to patronize or help expand his business venture. His contact is 0543702114.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens Wish Banku Hawker Well

Delight Mawuse Principle was impressed by the young man's work and said:

God bless your hustle and send helpers across to you In Jesus name amen. You are such a hard working man and I love you for that

Eddison Riddle Murphy also said:

Always and forever proud to call u my tutor. U are the definition of hard work. I pray doors open for you

Sandy Sandy was eager to contribute to the man's venture. She said:

Awwww wish we can all contribute at least 1gh for u to open some little place to sell ur food oooo

Young Lady Who Hawks, Farms, Teaches To Make Money Shares Touching Video, Many Pray for Her

Elsewhere, another individual who is striving for greatness through their business was spoken about by YEN.com.gh in a previous article.

A young lady has in a video shared her efforts in trying to make a living with many TikTok users In the video. The lady showed moments she worked as a farmer, petty trader, waiter, and teacher among many jobs.

Source: YEN.com.gh