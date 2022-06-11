A young girl has recently got her mother crying out to fear after seeing her hold a real snake by the detail

The helpless woman was heard screaming and pleading with the toddler to get the wild animal from her

@don_mikedmc commented: "Some of these children will kill us before our time eii"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A toddler has recently got many reacting massively on social media after a video of her surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @trending_ghana had the bold baby confidently holding a snake by the tail and attempting to give it to her mother.

Scared mother, baby holding snake Photo credit: @trending_ghana/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The woman was heard screaming and crying out to her child to take the snake away from her.

The post was shared with the caption;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Baby surprise mother with a snake she found outside"

At the time of this publication, over 6,600 likes and 332 comments have been racked up.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@esin.am said:

this can't be true if is true at this moment mum has to adjust to the two both snake and babeelse if she run babe will follow her with it

@don_mikedmc commented:

Some of this children will kill us before our time eii

@thebakerslounge_gh replied:

I'm dying here. Eeeeiii Jesus

@nanakojo_hennessy wondered:

why do snakes refuses to attack kiddos cuz this ain’t the first time I’ve seen something like this

Watch the full video linked here.

Lady Spotted Putting Big Snake In Her Mouth in Strange Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video shared on Twitter that shocked netizens. In the video, a woman is seen holding a big snake and putting it in her mouth.

The lady slobbered on the snake for a long while before pulling it out of her mouth and smiling. Peeps who saw the video were very surprised, with some wondering what the world was coming to. Others also reacted with some funny comments.

Seedorf didn't seem to like what he just witnessed as he said:

Eiiiiii the way my body dey itch me erh‍♂️

Tblazee__ said: The world is a crazy place ... can’t deal

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh