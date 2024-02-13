A middle-aged woman has denied joining the military after a purportedly photoshopped image of her went viral

The woman released a video to NPP supporters online saying she had not joined the Ghana Armed Forces

Recruitment to the army is only open to unmarried citizens aged 18 and 26 who are of good character and medically fit

The middle-aged woman in an army recruitment photo that went viral has suggested that the image has been photoshopped.

In a video online addressed to New Patriotic Party supporters, the woman, who goes by Lydia, said she had not joined the army.

The photo that went viral. Source: Johnnie Beresford Hughes

Source: Facebook

Though the face in the photo is hers, she said the body was not hers.

She maintained that she was a hairdresser and had never served in the Ghana Armed Forces.

The photo went viral with suggestions that the government unqualified personnel into the army.

The Ghana Military Academy released the entry requirements for the enlistment of recruits late in 2023.

The recruitment is open to unmarried citizens aged 18 and 26 who are of good character and medically fit.

Applicants must also have a minimum of six credits at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) level, including English and Mathematics, or a minimum of six credits at WASSCE.

Two arrested for recruitment fraud

Two persons have been jailed for 32 months for defrauding a man trying to buy placements in the army.

The two defrauded a local businessman of over GH¢ 50,000, paid in two instalments.

The case was heard by a Twedie District court in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region.

Ghanaian abroad caught trying to get driver's license fraudulently

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in Belgium was jailed for one year because of alleged fraud during a driving test.

The man hired a lookalike to trick examiners and take the test on his behalf after failing 12 previous times.

The prosecutor in the case lauded the driving test examiners for being vigilant and detecting fraud.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh